Someburros opening new location in Peoria this summer

PEORIA, AZ — Someburros is set to open its 14th restaurant this August! The local chain continues to expand in the West Valley by opening its newest storefront in the city of Peoria.

Someburros This West Valley location will have to-go ordering in addition to its drive-thru service.

“Peoria is the place for growth and opportunity, community and connection, Peoria is the place for Someburros. We can’t wait to be able to share my family’s well-loved recipes to serve a part of the NorthWest Valley we haven’t been able to reach before,” said Tim Vasquez, owner and president, in a news release sent to ABC15.

The storefront will count with a 1,500-square-foot indoor dining area and a 400-square-foot outdoor dining patio for guests to enjoy.

Someburros

A look inside the newest Someburros location.

IF YOU GO



Opening date: Saturday, August 12, at 9 a.m.

Celebration activities: the grand opening of the new location is said to have a live mariachi band, gift card giveaways, piñata prizes, and more.

Location: 8200 W. Thunderbird Road in Peoria

Someburros “Someburros commissioned a local muralist, Isaac Caruso, to hand paint custom Dia De Los Muertos artwork highlighting Someburros’ mascot, Nacho,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

FYI: Last summer Someburros opened its first West Valley location in the city of Goodyear.

The Mexican restaurant chain has continuous plans to expand in the Valley and eyes San Tan Valley and Norterra (North Phoenix) as areas to build their new storefronts this year too.

