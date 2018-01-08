Six Arizona breweries with plans to open or expand in 2018

PHOENIX - The movers-and-shakers of the Valley's craft beer industry have some big plans for 2018 with new locations and expansions.

Here is a look at the projects we know about:

State 48 Brewery and State 48 Barrel & Lager House

Owner Mario Rana has two big projects this year. He's opening a second brewery in downtown Phoenix and a third brewery, State 48 Barrel & Lager House, in Scottsdale.

The downtown Phoenix brewery, which will also be called State 48 Brewery, will be housed within the historic Welnic Building near Fourth Avenue and Van Buren streets, across from The Van Buren music venue. Rana said permit delays have caused him to push back the opening.

"More than likely May or June," he said of a potential opening.

State 48 Barrel & Lager House will focus on "European style lagers and have a huge barrel aging program," according to an announcement posted to the brewery's Facebook page in December.

It will be part of a new building under construction near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Hayden Road where the Harley Davidson dealership used to be. It is slated to open late 2018, according to the Facebook post.

Mana said the two breweries will allow State 48 to increase its beer production and each location will focus on specific brews.

Pedal Haus Brewery

The Tempe brewery is opening a taproom in downtown Phoenix. It will be one of the tenants at The Churchill, a new community beer garden and market made of shipping containers near First and Garfield streets.

Owner Julian Wright said the taproom will have a similar look to the Tempe brewery, including the awning made of bicycle parts and community tables. It will not serve food, but other tenants will have food for sale. It is anticipated to open in early 2018.

SanTan Brewing Company

The Chandler-based brewery announced in December that it would open a second brewpub near Bethany Home Road and 16th Street in Phoenix. It will take over the building vacated by Z'Tejas, who closed three of its Valley locations in October.

"We've been looking for the right location for years and we've finally found the perfect spot!" founder Anthony Canecchia said in a news release about the expansion. He founded the brewery in 2007. It is expected to open sometime in the spring.

Grand Avenue Brewing Company

John Coll is working to open Grand Avenue Brewing Company, a microbrewery, near 12th Avenue and Pierce Street, and U.S. 60. He said he wants the 3,000-square-foot brewery to feel like a public house, a place where the local neighborhood can hang out, drink a beer and relax.

"I see it as a neighborhood brewery that services the neighborhood," he said. Coll said he hopes to open in the next three months, but that it depends on permits and continued construction.

Deep Roots Brewing and Sazerac

Steven Eldridge is opening his brewery near 8th Avenue and Madison Street in Phoenix. He named is Deep Roots because his family has deep roots in Arizona; he's a six-generation Arizonan, he said.

When the brewery opens, it will focus on production. The "tasting room" will be at Sazerac, a new bar under construction near Second and Garfield Streets. Eldridge said Sazerac is slated to open in March.

Eventually, he hopes to open a tasting room at his production facility.

Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.

The Gilbert brewery announced in December its plans to open a quick-service burger restaurant and beer garden near Second and Roosevelt streets in downtown Phoenix.

"Think the beer gardens in Germany combined with the brash "it-is-what-it-is" style of San Francisco’s Zeitgeist," Jonathan Buford wrote in a blog post. It does not plan to open until 2019.