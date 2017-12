PHOENIX - SanTan Brewing Company is expanding with a brewpub in Phoenix.

The Chandler-based brewery will take over the building formerly occupied by Z'Tejas near Bethany Home Road and 16th Street. (Z'Tejas shuttered three of its Valley restaurants in October).

"We've been looking for the right location for years and we've finally found the perfect spot!" said Anthony Canecchia, who founded the brewery in 2007, in a news release about the expansion.

The Phoenix brewpub will be the brewery's second location. It will have the same beer and food as its flagship brewery in downtown Chandler. It is slated to open spring 2018.

As for the building, Canecchia said it "will perfectly compliment the interior and exterior remodel we have planned." No further details on what that remodel will entail or look like were released.

"We're excited to join a community filled with Arizona owned businesses and look forward to being part of the neighborhood," Carnecchia said.

SanTan is one of the Valley's most well-known breweries. It has at least 10 southwestern-style ales including Devil's Ale and Mr. Pineapple.

The brewery said updates on the new location would be posted on its website and Facebook page.

The announcement joins at least two other breweries who've revealed plans to expand into Phoenix.

Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company in Gilbert revealed its plans to open a quick-service outdoor beer garden in downtown Phoenix.

State 48 Brewery in Surprise will also open a second location within the Welnic Building across from The Van Buren.

And Tempe's Pedal Haus Brewery will open a taproom at The Churchill, an urban market made of shipping containers, next year.