See the world's largest Wurlitzer theater pipe organ at Organ Stop Pizza in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Get ready for a dinner and a show! Organ Stop Pizza has been serving up pizza and pipes for more than 50 years in Mesa.

And it’s become quite the staple in the Valley.

"We're actually one of the largest freestanding restaurants in Arizona and we are home to the very largest Wurlitzer theater pipe organ in the world," said Jack Barz, owner and manager.

Each night at Organ Stop Pizza, the largest theater pipe organ ever created rises above the audience and plays for a 700-seat dining room.

This 1927 Wurlitzer Organ features 6,000 pipes, over a thousand keys, buttons and switches linked to a series of xylophones, gongs, trumpets, pianos, and drums to create the sound of a full band and orchestra, all rolled into one.

"You know, we're actually sitting in the organ, if you like to think of it that way,” said Barz. “It's loud. You feel it, you hear it, you see everything that's going on. It's just, it's really sensory overload when you're in here.”

From Rock to Bach to Disney show tunes, they can play pretty much everything. It’s a visit that will strike a chord.

"Yeah, so there's lots to see when I'm playing,” said Brett Valliant, organist. “Of course, you can watch me actually playing the four keyboards and the pedal board with my feet and operating 798 stops. Or you can also watch things all over the room. The percussions, things light up as they play. You can watch the dancing cats, you can watch the glass doors in front of the pipes open and close, which lets more or less sound come into the room. There's no shortage of things to watch."

And if you visit Organ Stop Pizza between October 16-22, you can save 10% on your food order when you donate $2 or more to The Joy Bus, a local nonprofit group that helps the cancer community in the Valley. You can also get $1 off pints of WOW Wheat Beer from Four Peaks Brewing Company during that time.

Organ Stop Pizza is located at 1149 E Southern Ave, Mesa.

Click here for more information.

—----