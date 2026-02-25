Check out these Valley restaurants around Spring Training ballparks

PHOENIX — Baseball season is in full swing, and with 15 Major League Baseball teams in the Valley, fans have plenty of stadiums to visit!

For a winning meal, explore these local restaurants just minutes from each ballpark, perfect for enhancing your Spring Training experience.

RELATED: 2026 ARIZONA CACTUS LEAGUE GUIDE

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Teams: Arizona D-backs and Colorado Rockies

Location: Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community

Andreoli Italian Grocer

This business makes everything homemade, down to the cheese. Their menu is authentically Italian and has a selection of pasta, fish and meat dishes. Location: 8880 E Via Linda in Scottsdale Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.



De Babel

A Middle Eastern restaurant in Scottsdale that promises to offer authentic dishes crafted with fresh ingredients, spices, and quality meats. De Babel was ranked #33 on Yelp’s latest Top 100 Places to Eat list ! Location: 14884 N Pima Rd, in Scottsdale Hours: Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.





La Fonda Del Sol

This business serves traditional Mexican dishes with cocktails, including margaritas! Location: 10155 E Via Linda - Ste H134 in Scottsdale According to Yelp, these are their hours of operation: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



The Vig McCormick

This dog-friendly restaurant has cocktails, live music, tacos, soups, and sandwiches. Location: 7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, in Scottsdale Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m, and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Scottsdale Stadium

Team: San Francisco Giants

Location: City of Scottsdale



Rehab Burger Therapy

Craving a burger? Well, don’t expect a basic burger here – there are more than 20 burgers to choose from. Location: 7210 E 2nd St in Scottsdale Hours: Monday and Tuesday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Los Olivos Mexican Patio

A family-owned restaurant with Mexican roots that serves cheese crisps, quesadillas, soups, fajitas, enchiladas, chimichangas, and more. You can check out the full menu here. Location: 7328 E 2nd St in Scottsdale Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco’s menu has more than 20 taco options for guests. Seafood, beef, pork, chicken, vegetarian, and gluten-free tacos are all on the menu! Location: 4166 N. Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale Hours: Sunday to Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.



Tempe Diablo Stadium

Team: Los Angeles Angels

Location: City of Tempe

Little Miss BBQ-University

Enjoy a Texas-style barbecue brisket or ribs with cole slaw, potato salad, or mac and cheese! Location: 4301 E University Dr in Phoenix [about a 10-minute drive from the ballpark]. Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closed on Sunday and Monday.

The Stockyards Steakhouse

Located in Phoenix, just under 10 minutes from the stadium, this longtime Valley staple has over 70 years of history and offers authentic Old West comfort and charm. Location: 5009 E Washington in Phoenix Hours: Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Ted’s Hot Dogs

Known for their charcoal-broiled hot dogs, this place has been a staple for many in the Valley for decades. Location: 1755 E Broadway in Tempe Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Hohokam Stadium

Team: The Athletics

Location: City of Mesa

Republica Empanada

This place offers a huge selection of empanadas from different regions in Latin America. They also serve classics like arroz con pollo (chicken and rice). Location: 204 E 1 st Ave in Mesa Hours: Monday to Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; closed on Sundays.

Haven Burgers

This business has breakfast sandwiches, omelets, and burritos. This Mesa eatery has numerous burgers and sandwiches to choose from. Location: 606 E Main St, Suite 101 in Mesa Hours: Monday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; closed on Sundays.

The Original Blue Adobe Grille

The Mesa restaurant offers New Mexican dishes enhanced with pecan wood, combining sophisticated flavors. Location: 144 N Country Club Dr in Mesa Hours: Open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and closed on Sundays.



Sloan Park

Team: Chicago Cubs

Location: City of Mesa

Mekong Plaza

Not sure what you want to eat, but you’re craving Asian cuisine? Check this place out! Restaurants here include the Mekong Palace Restaurant, Happy Bao's Restaurant, and Unphởgettable. Location: 66 S Dobson Rd in Mesa Hours of operation vary for each establishment; click here to see the directory of the eateries inside the Plaza.



Dink & Dine Pickle Park

This venue boasts over a dozen pickleball courts, along with a bar and a kitchen serving shareable plates, burgers, salads, and more. Location: 1017 N Dobson Rd in Mesa Hours: Open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que

Looking for some pit-smoked BBQ? Well, here’s a spot you’ll want to check out! Location: 1011 North Dobson Rd in Mesa [less than 10 minutes from the ballpark]. Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



American Family Fields of Phoenix

Team: Milwaukee Brewers

Location: West Phoenix

May Garden Restaurant

This is a Chinese eatery serving buffet and menu meals such as Chow Mein, Chop Suey, chicken & beef entrees, and much more! Location: 5814 W Indian School Rd in Phoenix Hours: Open Sundays from noon to 9 p.m., and Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Pho 43

Pho 43 Express, established in 2017, is a Vietnamese bistro that offers authentic soups and traditional dishes. Location: 2844 N 43rd Ave in Phoenix Hours: Open Wednesday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed on Tuesdays.



Taqueria Chicali Mexican Grill

This family-owned business, founded in Mexicali, Baja California, is committed to serving authentic tacos. With a rich culinary tradition passed down through generations, their menu features a variety of flavorful options, including asada, tripa, al pastor, and other authentic styles. Location: 7730 W Indian School Rd in Phoenix Hours of operation and more can be found here.



Peoria Sports Complex

Team: San Diego Padres & Seattle Mariners

Location: City of Peoria

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

This restaurant has a little bit of everything for everyone here. There’s the lobster spinach queso, smoked chicken wings, bruschetta chicken pasta, and their hand-cut steak, creme brulée cheesecake – there’s lots to try! Click here to check out the full menu. Location: 16067 N Arrowhead Fountains Center Dr in Peoria Hours: Open on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Tacos Calafia

Yup – this place has tacos! They also have quesadillas, burritos, mulitas, frijoles preparados and frijoles de lo olla. Location: 8258 W Thunderbird Rd #206 in Peoria Hours: Monday to Thursday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Headquarters Grill Bar Sushi

This is ‘an American grill’ that serves up hand-crafted sushi. Location: 16041 N Arrowhead Fountains Center Dr in Peoria Hours: Daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.





Camelback Ranch

Teams: Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers

Location: West Phoenix

Old Pueblo Café

Old Pueblo restaurant is renowned for its Sonoran-style Mexican cuisine, crafted by Chef Ernestina Borquez—commonly known as Tina by locals. All the menu items are prepared from scratch daily, including signature offerings such as hot sauce, pico de gallo, enchilada sauce, and homemade flan. Location: 102 N Old Litchfield Rd in Litchfield Park Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Restaurants at Westgate

Here’s a spot to check out if you and your friends can’t decide on what to eat – Westgate Entertainment District has over a dozen eateries to choose from. Some of the restaurants include: Mensho, Los Arbolitos de Cajeme, Yard House, Hot N Juicy Crawfish, and Kabuki Japanese Restaurant! Click here for the full lineup of restaurants. Location: 6770 N Sunset Blvd in Glendale [less than a 10-minute drive from the ballpark].



Taste My City

Their menu has food items like pan hot links, pulled pork, and rib tips. Location: 10720 W Indian School Rd. in Phoenix Hours: Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; closed on Mondays.



Goodyear Ballpark

Teams: Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds

Location: City of Goodyear

PoNy's Michés

In 2020, Jose Flores and his wife, Analiz Gonzalez, started selling their michelada mixes and ceviche from a truck for home deliveries and pop-up events. In 2021, they purchased a food truck, and due to growing popularity, their Goodyear location became their first brick-and-mortar storefront. Location: 725 Estrella Pkwy #125 in Goodyear Hours: Open daily from 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The Stillery

A lively restaurant and bar, showcasing live music and a seamless blend of rustic charm with contemporary design. With a diverse menu, it’s a spot to unwind with friends or relax after outdoor adventures. Location: 1971 North Globe Dr in Goodyear

Raul & Theresa’s Original Restaurant

The establishment is well-regarded by regular customers for its authentic Sonoran-style Mexican cuisine and a variety of breakfast options, including both Mexican and American styles, since 1968. Location: 519 W Main St, Suite 1 in Avondale [about 8 minutes away from the ballpark]. Hours: The store is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.





Surprise Stadium

Teams: Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals

Location: City of Surprise

Irish Wolfhound Restaurant & Pub

The Irish Wolfhound serves authentic Irish and American dishes, with most items made from scratch daily. The place offers Atlantic Cod and provides a relaxed environment for guests to enjoy their meals. Location: 16811 N Litchfield Rd Ste 102 in Surprise Hours: Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.



Fuzzys Sports Grill

A local favorite that serves up breakfast, wings, gourmet burgers, soups & salads, pizza, and more! Location: 18795 N Reems Rd #109 in Surprise Hours: The establishment is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. – midnight.

