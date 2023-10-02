'RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ' coming to movie theaters in November

Beyonce is coming to the big screen starting next month!

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ is coming to theaters on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The film is described as a journey of the music superstar’s Renaissance World Tour concert tour, encompassing everything “from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.”

Tickets can be purchased now at AMC and Harkins theaters around the Valley, and at box offices.

The announcement comes just over a week before Taylor Swift is set to appear in theaters for her own concert tour film. Swift's 'The Eras Tour' movie opens on Oct. 13.