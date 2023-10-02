Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

'RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ' coming to movie theaters in November

See Beyonce's popular concert tour on the big screen!
Tickets are on sale now for showings of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” beginning on Oct. 13, 2023.
renaissance beyonce world tour
Posted at 8:09 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 12:16:56-04

Beyonce is coming to the big screen starting next month!

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ is coming to theaters on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The film is described as a journey of the music superstar’s Renaissance World Tour concert tour, encompassing everything “from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.”

Tickets can be purchased now at AMC and Harkins theaters around the Valley, and at box offices.

The announcement comes just over a week before Taylor Swift is set to appear in theaters for her own concert tour film. Swift's 'The Eras Tour' movie opens on Oct. 13.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give to the 2nd Chance Bike Drive today!