Tickets are on sale now! Taylor Swift bringing 'The Eras Tour' to movie theaters this fall

Taylor Swift is bringing "The Eras Tour" to a theater near you!

Tickets are on sale now for showings of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” beginning on Oct. 13, 2023.

The announcement of the tour coming to movie theaters was made on Good Morning America on Thursday.

You can reportedly see the concert tour movie Thursdays through Sundays at every AMC location.

You can get tickets now on AMCTheatres.com and Fandango. As of Thursday morning, there was a wait screen to get into the AMC website to purchase tickets, which were selling for about $20 per ticket for adults.

Tickets are non-refundable.

AMC says moviegoers will also get a free mini poster at participating locations, while supplies last.