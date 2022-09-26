Rally’s to open its 4th location in Phoenix near 75th Ave and Thomas Rd

PHOENIX, AZ — Rally’s, the fast-food restaurant known for its hamburgers and French fries is set to open its fourth Phoenix location this week!

Residents in Maryvale will finally have a new double drive-thru burger restaurant starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27!

New location: 7890 W Thomas Rd

Sunday- Thursday: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 3 a.m.

The franchise is trying to expand throughout the “Phoenix greater area, as much as possible," according to Robert Bhagwandat, senior director of franchise development at Rally’s.

“We’ve actually had three different franchise groups that are in the Phoenix DMA that have actually all signed on to develop multiple units,” said Bhagwandat in an interview with ABC15 back in July. “We also have about another 13 that are in the pipeline, that will be stretching anywhere from Goodyear all the way back over to Queen Creek."

Bhagwandat told ABC15 earlier this year that by the end of 2025 there will be at least 15 locations open in Arizona; more storefronts could possibly open as they are working with “other individuals that are exploring the opportunity [with] Rally’s to become franchisees with the brand.

