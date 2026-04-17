QuikTrip plans to open ‘Gen 4’ locations in Queen Creek, Casa Grande, and southern Arizona

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — QuikTrip plans to open three ‘Gen 4’ locations in Arizona next year.

“Most of our stores currently under construction are previous‑generation models that were already in progress at various stages of permitting and development. Going forward, all new stores entering development will follow the Gen 4 design. We can also confirm that three Gen 4 locations are in development in Arizona, with stores in Tucson, Queen Creek, and Casa Grande planned to open in 2027,” shared a QT representative to ABC15.

QuikTrip (QT) unveiled its first store redesign in 15 years, featuring the new “Gen 4” concept, at its Tulsa, Oklahoma, location this month.

The “Gen 4” concept was developed over three years with input from employees and customer feedback, according to a news release sent to ABC15.

QuikTrip Inside of a Gen 4 store that opened in Oklahoma, April 2026.

According to a company representative, ‘the facts and figures’ for the future Arizona stores will remain the same as those in Oklahoma. These new locations will feature a store size larger than a traditional QuikTrip but smaller than a travel center. Other additional highlights that the company shared include:



With a focus on made-to-order food, Gen 4 nearly doubles the kitchen size compared to previous QT stores.

Expanded windows and streamlined layout boost brightness, cleanliness, and efficiency.