QuikTrip plans to debut 'Gen 4' stores in Arizona starting in 2027

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — QuikTrip (QT) plans to open three ‘Gen 4’ locations in Arizona next year.

QuikTrip Inside of a Gen 4 store that opened in Oklahoma, April 2026.

The company unveiled its first store redesign in 15 years, featuring the new “Gen 4” concept, at its Tulsa, Oklahoma, location this month.

QuikTrip Fountain,Frozen area of the new Gen 4 store that opened in Oklahoma, April 2026.

The “Gen 4” concept was developed over three years with input from employees and customer feedback, according to a news release sent to ABC15.

QT officials originally told ABC15 that three Gen 4 locations are in development in three cities across Arizona.

In an updated statement to ABC15, the company indicated that all new stores would adopt the Gen 4 design.

“Most of our stores currently under construction are previous-generation models that were already in progress at various stages of permitting and development. Going forward, all new stores entering development will follow the Gen 4 design. In the Arizona market, Gen 4 stores will start to open as early as March of 2027 and continue to open after that," read a statement, in part.

