Puttshack announces opening date for its first Arizona location

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Get ready to par-tee! Puttshack, the two-story miniature golf entertainment center, is set to open this June at the Scottsdale Quarter!

“Puttshack is the world’s only high-tech miniature golf,” said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack, to ABC15 in an interview. “Thing we were able to do with the technology [has] completely changed the way people play miniature golf which hadn’t changed in over 100 years. The way we’ve been able to do that is with the technology that’s in the golf ball, it keeps score for you automatically. So, you’re no longer carrying pencil and paper around- you can totally be immersed in the game.”

The UK business made its way to the United States in 2021 and has opened several locations across the country — starting next month, it’ll have a home at the Scottsdale Quarter.

Puttshack Connect 4 and Putt-Man holes.

According to Vrankin, the point system to win the game is also atypical. Here, to win the game, you’ll need the most points, and you’re not going to see the usual themed holes with windmills on the course.

The first Arizona location will have four courses, each with nine holes.

Puttshack “We have four 9-hole courses- really [tailored] to that 21- to 39-year-old crowd,” said Vrankin to ABC15.

“[The] Scottsdale Quarter [location] is 12,000 square feet on the ground floor and another 14,000 square feet on the second floor," Vrankin told ABC15. "We also have two patio spaces- on the second floor and then we have additional patio space on the first floor as well. We’ll split the courses in-between the floors and essentially, I believe that layout is two courses on the ground floor and two courses on the second floor.”

IF YOU GO



Grand opening: June 14, doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Scottsdale Quarter [Floor 1, 73rd Place]

A dining experience will also be a key component of the business, and drinks will be served on the courses too. Reservations are highly recommended to play and to dine.

Puttshack Drinks/food will be available at the Scottsdale location.

*Images featured in the story are not of the Scottsdale location but showcase the mini-golf holes that will be available to play at the Arizona location.

