Pratt Brothers Christmas: new location, millions of lights, nightly parades and more

CHANDLER, AZ — We may be a couple of months away from Christmas, but its joy is starting to stir up the Valley!

Kyle and Sammy Pratt announced on social media Tuesday that the “Pratt Brothers Christmas” will take place at Rawhide Western Town this year.

The new experience promises to have more than six million lights, stunt shows, a "Holiday Express" train ride, nightly parades, cookie decorating activities and more family fun. You can find the full list of activities that will be offered at the Christmas experience, right here.

IF YOU GO



Tickets: Early bird tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 11, at 5 p.m.

Pratt Brothers Christmas is set to open on November 24 and will run through New Year's Eve.

Location: Rawhide Western Town [5700 W North Loop Rd] in Chandler.

Pratt Brothers Entermazement, LLC.

The video in the player features a one-on-one interview with the Pratt brothers from 2023.

WHERE THE MAGIC BEGAN

Sammy and Kyle Pratt are known for their extravagant Christmas displays, but their love for Christmas goes way beyond strings of lights.

To understand how and why the two brothers got here, you must go way back to their childhood.

Every year the family would make a trip to Disneyland. It was a special place for the two. The characters, the parades, the time with family - they soaked it in and loved the entire experience.

“No matter what was going on in any of our lives it was the one place where we could go and all that would go out the door,” said Sammy. “I'll never forget that feeling and [kind of] when we would come back, we wanted to recreate that.”

It was those trips to Disneyland where the tiny lights inside them started to shine. The two started to dream and figure out how they could recreate the experience at Disney at their home, even as children.

“We started hanging lights, probably when we were six or seven. Just like going into our parent's garage,” said Kyle. “It wasn't amazing by anything because we were six or seven years old, but it was something.”