Phoenix Things To Do: 16 events you do not want to miss this week

Kung Food Fest (Dec. 1)
Where: Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix
Time: Noon to 6 p.m.
Admission: $10-$15 (food and drink extra)
Queen Creek Holiday Festival and Parade (Dec. 1)
Where: Queen Creek Library, 21802 S Ellsworth Road., Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Time: Festival: noon to 8 p.m.; Parade: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Admission: Free (carnival activities/games additional)
Illumination Symphony of Light - North Phoenix (through Jan. 5, 2019)
Where: Interstate 17 and Jomax Road; 27701 Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix AZ 85085
Time: Monday - Friday, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.; weekends, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Admission: $29-$35 per car (taxes, processing fees additional)
Illumination Symphony of Light - Tempe (through Dec. 31, 2018)
Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium, 2200 W. Alameda Drive, Tempe AZ 85282
Time: Monday - Friday, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.; weekends, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Admission: $29-$35 per car (taxes, processing fees additional)
Christmas At The Princess (through Dec. 31, 2018)
Where: Scottsdale Fairmont Princess,
Time: Nightly, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Admission: $55 (self park, includes six wristbands), $85 (valet, includes six wristbands).