Phoenix Things To Do: 16 events you do not want to miss this week

PHOENIX - Looking for something to do this week?

Here are the top events, festivals, concerts and shows happening around Phoenix.

Dear Evan Hansen (Nov. 27 - Dec. 2)

Where: ASU Gammage

Time: Varies by performance

Admission: Sold out. Tickets available on the secondary market.

How to enter digital lottery for chance at $25 tickets

Phoenix Suns vs. Indiana Pacers (Nov. 27)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $6

Fleetwood Mac (Nov. 28)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: $89

Justin Timberlake (Nov. 29)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $49

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic (Nov. 30)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Admission: $9

Peoria's Old Town Holiday Festival (Nov. 30)

Where: Old Town Peoria, Peoria and Grand avenues

Time: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Tempe Festival of the Arts (Nov. 30 - Dec. 2)

Where: Downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue.

Time: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Kung Food Fest (Dec. 1)

Where: Heritage Square Park in downtown Phoenix

Time: Noon to 6 p.m.

Admission: $10-$15 (food and drink extra)

Queen Creek Holiday Festival and Parade (Dec. 1)

Where: Queen Creek Library, 21802 S Ellsworth Road., Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Time: Festival: noon to 8 p.m.; Parade: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Admission: Free (carnival activities/games additional)

Chandler's Tumbleweed Tree Lighting Ceremony (Dec. 1)

Where: Downtown Chandler

Time: 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.; parade at 6:45 p.m.; and tree lighting ~8 p.m.

Admission: Free

Arizona Asian Festival (Dec. 1 & 2)

Where: Scottsdale Civic Center Mall

Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

Andrea Bocelli (Dec. 2)

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $130

Illumination Symphony of Light - North Phoenix (through Jan. 5, 2019)

Where: Interstate 17 and Jomax Road; 27701 Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix AZ 85085

Time: Monday - Friday, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.; weekends, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Admission: $29-$35 per car (taxes, processing fees additional)

Illumination Symphony of Light - Tempe (through Dec. 31, 2018)

Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium, 2200 W. Alameda Drive, Tempe AZ 85282

Time: Monday - Friday, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.; weekends, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Admission: $29-$35 per car (taxes, processing fees additional)

Christmas At The Princess (through Dec. 31, 2018)

Where: Scottsdale Fairmont Princess,

Time: Nightly, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission: $55 (self park, includes six wristbands), $85 (valet, includes six wristbands).

ZooLights (through Jan. 13, 2019)

Where: Phoenix Zoo

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Admission: $11-$22

CitySkate ice rink (through Jan. 6, 2019)

Where: First and Washington streets in downtown Phoenix

Time: Skate sessions vary by day. View schedule.

Admission: $10-$15