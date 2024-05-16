Phoenix Raceway to host NASCAR Championship Weekend again in 2025

AVONDALE, AZ — Good news, race fans!

NASCAR has announced it is bringing NASCAR Championship Weekend back to the Valley in 2025.

The exciting announcement comes after some speculation that the event could have moved to a different venue.

Next year’s event is set to take place from Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2025, at Phoenix Raceway. Champions will be crowned from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

“Our fans are the heart and soul of Phoenix Raceway, and they create an unforgettable atmosphere for NASCAR Championship Weekend,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey in a press release. “They fill the grandstands and hillside and pack the GEICO Gecko Campground, which is nothing short of the best camping experience in all of NASCAR. This makes NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway an incredible celebration of our fans and our sport, and we can’t wait to keep the celebration going in 2025.”

Phoenix Raceway has hosted the NASCAR Championship Weekend since 2020 and has sold out six consecutive Cup Series races at the racetrack, track officials say.

The 2024 event is taking place at Phoenix Raceway from Nov. 8-10. A limited number of tickets are still available.