Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Phoenix Raceway to host NASCAR Championship Weekend again in 2025

There was some speculation the big event could move to another venue
NASCAR Xfinity Phoenix Auto Racing
Darryl Webb/AP
Cars take Turn 4 to start off the first lap of a NASCAR Xfinity Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
NASCAR Xfinity Phoenix Auto Racing
Posted at 6:11 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 09:11:42-04

AVONDALE, AZ — Good news, race fans!

NASCAR has announced it is bringing NASCAR Championship Weekend back to the Valley in 2025.

The exciting announcement comes after some speculation that the event could have moved to a different venue.

Next year’s event is set to take place from Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2025, at Phoenix Raceway. Champions will be crowned from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

“Our fans are the heart and soul of Phoenix Raceway, and they create an unforgettable atmosphere for NASCAR Championship Weekend,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey in a press release. “They fill the grandstands and hillside and pack the GEICO Gecko Campground, which is nothing short of the best camping experience in all of NASCAR. This makes NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway an incredible celebration of our fans and our sport, and we can’t wait to keep the celebration going in 2025.”

Phoenix Raceway has hosted the NASCAR Championship Weekend since 2020 and has sold out six consecutive Cup Series races at the racetrack, track officials say.

The 2024 event is taking place at Phoenix Raceway from Nov. 8-10. A limited number of tickets are still available.

More Things to Do stories:
Arizona restaurants make it on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Barbecue Spots 2024’

Things To Do

LIST: 7 Arizona restaurants make it on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Barbecue Spots 2024’

Nicole Gutierrez
10:06 AM, May 15, 2024
Latest rendering of Mattel Adventure Park.

Things To Do

Mattel Adventure Park reveals more on its themed rides & attractions in AZ

Nicole Gutierrez
10:37 AM, May 14, 2024
Grupo Frontera

Things To Do

Grupo Frontera to bring the ‘Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada’ tour to Phoenix

Nicole Gutierrez
10:31 AM, May 14, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo