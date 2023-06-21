Paulina Rubio, Ashanti to headline Phoenix Pride Festival in October

PHOENIX — It's time to "Unite Against Hate" and celebrate Phoenix Pride this October!

On Tuesday, organizers of the event gathered at Kobalt bar to announce the dates and headliners for the 2023 Phoenix Pride Festival.

It will take place October 21-22 at Steele Indian School Park, located near Central Avenue and Indian School Road. This year's theme is "United Against Hate."

"It's really standing up together as a community with allies, supporters, and saying you know what? We are here. We are human. We deserve the same dignity, same rights, and the same level of respect as any other human being,” said Phoenix Pride spokesman Jeremy Helfgot.

Headlining the festival on Saturday is "Queen of Latin Pop" Paulina Rubio. The Mexican singer and former X-Factor judge will hit the stage at 8 p.m.

Then on Sunday, R&B superstar Ashanti will rock the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Ashanti's hit songs include, Foolish, What's Luv?, Rock Wit U (Awww Baby), and more.

Other performers that will hit the stage during the festival include:



Zee Machine

Niki Harris & Donna De Lory

Mariana Seonne

Mar Solois

Jessica Esoterica

Jessica Wild of RuPaul's Drag Race

Naysha Lopez of RuPaul's Drag Race

A variety of local artists, DJs, and drag performers are also scheduled throughout the weekend.

You can purchase your tickets, here.

The Phoenix Pride Festival will feature more than 150 entertainment performances on seven different stages with more than 300 exhibitors.

It includes a variety of food vendors, as well as an arts exposition, community stages, KidSpace, VIP experience, erotic world, dance pavilion, and the Fiesta Caliente Latin stage.

The Phoenix Pride Parade 2023 presented by Amazon will be 10 am on Sunday, October 22 at 3rd Street and Thomas!