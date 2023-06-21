'Phoenix Pride' previews new festival and talks about progress

PHOENIX — Phoenix Pride held an event Tuesday to preview its big festival set for October 21 and 22.

What started decades ago as a political movement, the executive director of Phoenix Pride says, has stood the test of time.

"They attack us with vandalism. They attack us with violence. They attack with hate speech. They attack us through laws and public policy,” said Mike Fornelli.

Fornelli was joined by community allies at the launch event and announced the theme for this year's Pride festival in Phoenix, named 'United Against Hate'.

"It's really standing up together as a community with allies, supporters, and saying you know what? We are here. We are human. We deserve the same dignity, same rights, and the same level of respect as any other human being,” said Phoenix Pride Spokesman Jeremy Helfgot.

Eleven years ago, Rocky Heart took his first step to walk with the Pride community in Phoenix as an openly gay man.

As this year's 'Mister Phoenix Pride', Heart says he is proud to represent the group that has done so much in the Valley since launching here more than 40 years ago.

"By having those people, it just really allows people to be out and prouder in today's society especially now while facing so much hardship and some new legislations,” said Heart.

The October festival and parade will feature multiple grand marshals who will help lead the organization's mission.

"Just to keep fighting and keep doing what you are doing. Make sure everybody has equity, and equality and are able to live the life they want to live,” said Sister Jareth, one of the event’s grand marshals.

Aside from all of the happiness and celebrations around Pride month and the upcoming Pride Festival, some members of the local LGBTQ+ community point out there is always room for improvement.

"I think Phoenix Pride has a great and large community, but sometimes it can feel a little segregated. When that happens, we don't necessarily have an idea of how to come together at these really large evets,” added Sister Jareth.

The long list of performers at the festival includes former X-Factor judge and singer Paulina Rubio as a headliner.

"Paulina (Rubio) is amazing because she sings in English and Spanish, so there is a cross-over. Her music spans generations from younger to older. It is all there,” said Club Papi owner Jamie Awad.

The festival will take place at Steele Indian School Park.