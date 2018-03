PHOENIX - While it has been under a "soft" opening for the last week -- essentially a trial run to get the staff acquainted with orders and general operations -- SanTan Brewing Company is ready to get the taps flowing at its brewpub in Phoenix.

The Chandler-based brewery will officially open the doors to its second brewpub near 16th Street and Bethany Home Road at 11 a.m. on Monday, according to Alejandro Fonte, who handles marketing and sales for SanTan Brewing.

Related: Nine Arizona breweries with plans to open or expand in 2018 and 2019

The brewery bought the building after Z'Tejas closed, one of three locations to close in the Phoenix area last year.

Fontes said a dividing wall was taken down to give the brewpub a more open feel and minor aesthetic changes were made to the flooring and bar, but for the most part, "that place was ready to go."

It's a quick turnaround considering the second brewpub was announced in December (and we were the first to share it with you)!

Fontes added that the owners had been looking for a location to open the second brewpub for three years.

The menu and pricing will be the same at both locations, he said.

Eventually, Fontes said, both locations will brew their own specialty beers independently of each other. That could mean more limited releases for Valley beer drinkers.

Their staple brews like Devil's Ale and Mr. Pineapple will remain unchanged.

The Phoenix location will also have a room for private parties. That part is still under construction but will open soon.