New food at State Farm Stadium for the Arizona Cardinals season

GLENDALE, AZ — Ahead of the Arizona Cardinals regular season, the team unveiled this season's new menu items and fan favorites that are making a comeback to the food roster at State Farm Stadium. Plus, the local woman-owned business, Lola’s Tacos, is going to have multiple locations inside the stadium this season.

Here’s what you need to know.

New menu items include: Big Red’s/mini tacos, fresh Donut holes , Quesabirria Burger and the concession stands of Lola’s Tacos.

ABC15| Nicole Gutierrez Top, left to right: Craft cheesesteak sandwich, Quesabirria Burger.







Bottom: Big Red’s/mini tacos, Fresh Donut holes.



“One of the new items that we have is the Quesabirria Burger, which is a 8 ounce/half pound Omaha Steaks burger that’s topped slow braised beef birria and then it has the diced onions and celery, then Chihuahua cheese, Jalisco salsa on a grilled brioche and served with the side of consumé to dip your burger into. It’s really a flavorful burger,” said Chef Sean Kavanaugh.

Items that are making a comeback on the menu are the Craft Cheesesteak Sandwich, the souvenir popcorn and soda [which are now refillable].

LOLA’S TACOS @ STATE FARM STADIUM

The small business that started back in 2018 at pop-up events, now has its own storefront and various locations inside the stadium for this football season.

Lola Olivares, owner, says that her dishes come from family traditions and it’s her grandparents who taught her how to cook. “No, I’m not a chef… soy una cocinera because that’s what my grandmothers and grandfather were… they loved feeding people,” said the business owner to ABC15.

Her must-tries at the stadium are the Big Red Nacho and Carne Asada Tacos.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez

WHERE TO GO: Fourth floor-concession stand 434 and in the Club Level.

You can learn more about LOLA’S TACOS right here.

CAN’T WAIT FOR THE REGULAR SEASON?

Here’s the Cardinals training camp schedule:

Saturday, 8/6 : 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. (Red & White Practice)

: 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. (Red & White Practice) Monday, 8/8 : 1:30 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.

: 1:30 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, 8/9 : 8:45 a.m.- 10:30 a.m.

: 8:45 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 8/10: 8:45 a.m.- 10:30 a.m.

Parking and admission will be free, however digital tickets are required for each practice.

Here’s what you need to know about the digital tickets:

