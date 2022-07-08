PHOENIX, AZ — The local woman-owned food truck “Lola’s Tacos” is opening its first brick-and-mortar location this summer!
The small business that started back in 2018 at pop-up events and then started serving their dishes at State Farm Stadium will now have a permanent location in Phoenix. Here’s what you need to know about Lola’s Tacos.
“I’M NOT A CHEF… SOY UNA COCINERA”
Lola Olivares says that her dishes come from family traditions and it’s her grandparents who taught her how to cook.
“No, I’m not a chef… soy una cocinera because that’s what my grandmothers and grandfather were… they loved feeding people,” said the business owner to ABC15.
“Mi abuelo, he was from Sonora- so, my carne asada… I just don’t throw it on the grill, I marinate it the way my grandfather taught me how to do it,” said Olivares, “The salsas, the rice, the beans… las tortillas hechas a mano [the hand-made tortillas] … they are from my grandmothers' recipes.”
LUCHADORA [FIGHTER] FOR A REASON
“This Mexican-American, this woman that was born in Tijuana, Mexico… raised in South Gate, California made something of herself when I decided to move here 9 years ago [to] Phoenix,” said Olivares to ABC15.
The business owner says it hasn’t been easy to stay afloat, but her perseverance and her will “to fight” keeps her going- hence her company’s logo being a woman luchadora [fighter].
IF YOU GO
- Lola’s Tacos still has its food truck. You’ll have to check their social media pages to see of any upcoming pop-events.
- Dates to save: soft opening is July 11 & the grand opening is on August 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Location: 880 E. Lone Cactus Dr in Phoenix, Arizona.
- Regular operating days and hours will be Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.