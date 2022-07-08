Watch Now
Lola’s Tacos, Mexican food truck, goes brick-and-mortar in Phoenix

Lola Olivares from “Lola’s Tacos”<br/><br/>
Lola’s Tacos goes brick-and-mortar in Phoenix, Arizona
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jul 08, 2022
PHOENIX, AZ — The local woman-owned food truck “Lola’s Tacos” is opening its first brick-and-mortar location this summer!

The small business that started back in 2018 at pop-up events and then started serving their dishes at State Farm Stadium will now have a permanent location in Phoenix. Here’s what you need to know about Lola’s Tacos.

“I’M NOT A CHEF… SOY UNA COCINERA”
Lola Olivares says that her dishes come from family traditions and it’s her grandparents who taught her how to cook.  

“No, I’m not a chef… soy una cocinera because that’s what my grandmothers and grandfather were… they loved feeding people,” said the business owner to ABC15.

“Lola’s Tacos” authentic Mexican food

Mi abuelo, he was from Sonora- so, my carne asada… I just don’t throw it on the grill, I marinate it the way my grandfather taught me how to do it,” said Olivares, “The salsas, the rice, the beans… las tortillas hechas a mano [the hand-made tortillas] … they are from my grandmothers' recipes.”

LUCHADORA [FIGHTER] FOR A REASON
“This Mexican-American, this woman that was born in Tijuana, Mexico… raised in South Gate, California made something of herself when I decided to move here 9 years ago [to] Phoenix,” said Olivares to ABC15.

The business owner says it hasn’t been easy to stay afloat, but her perseverance and her will “to fight” keeps her going- hence her company’s logo being a woman luchadora [fighter].

IF YOU GO

  • Lola’s Tacos still has its food truck. You’ll have to check their social media pages to see of any upcoming pop-events.
  • Dates to save: soft opening is July 11 & the grand opening is on August 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Location: 880 E. Lone Cactus Dr in Phoenix, Arizona.
  • Regular operating days and hours will be Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
