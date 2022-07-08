PHOENIX, AZ — The local woman-owned food truck “Lola’s Tacos” is opening its first brick-and-mortar location this summer!

The small business that started back in 2018 at pop-up events and then started serving their dishes at State Farm Stadium will now have a permanent location in Phoenix. Here’s what you need to know about Lola’s Tacos.

“I’M NOT A CHEF… SOY UNA COCINERA”

Lola Olivares says that her dishes come from family traditions and it’s her grandparents who taught her how to cook.

“No, I’m not a chef… soy una cocinera because that’s what my grandmothers and grandfather were… they loved feeding people,” said the business owner to ABC15.

Lola Olivares from “Lola’s Tacos”



“Mi abuelo, he was from Sonora- so, my carne asada… I just don’t throw it on the grill, I marinate it the way my grandfather taught me how to do it,” said Olivares, “The salsas, the rice, the beans… las tortillas hechas a mano [the hand-made tortillas] … they are from my grandmothers' recipes.”

LUCHADORA [FIGHTER] FOR A REASON

“This Mexican-American, this woman that was born in Tijuana, Mexico… raised in South Gate, California made something of herself when I decided to move here 9 years ago [to] Phoenix,” said Olivares to ABC15.

The business owner says it hasn’t been easy to stay afloat, but her perseverance and her will “to fight” keeps her going- hence her company’s logo being a woman luchadora [fighter].

