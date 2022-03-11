Mystery continues on 25th anniversary of Phoenix Lights; Harkins hosting special event

PHOENIX — Twenty-five years of mysteries!

A puzzle in the sky that many say is still unsolved. Sunday, March 13 marks the 25th anniversary of the mass sighting of the Phoenix Lights.

Thousands of people reported seeing a v-shaped light formation in the sky over the Valley and the rest of Arizona; people also reported seeing the formation in Nevada, New Mexico, and California.

Some have tried to explain the phenomenon, saying it was caused by military flares.

But others say the answer is still unknown and is out there, waiting to be found.

Dr. Lynne Kitei, the founder of the Phoenix Lights Network, witnessed the mass sighting in 1997 -- and had several other encounters with the Phoenix Lights even before that!

She has written books and even produced a documentary to educate people about the phenomenon.

"Even though we may not have the technology yet, to define what these things are, it doesn't mean they're not real," she explained to ABC15. "It's important we get this out in the open. That's one of the reasons I came forward. Enough already with the ridicule, laughing, and the snickering. And the discrediting. Something is going on that is real...so we have to get this out in the open and address it, accept it and study it so we can find out not only who is driving these things but move forward in our own evolution."

Dr. Kitei shared some of her own 35mm photos of the Phoenix Lights that she captured throughout the years.

The Harkins Theatre at Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road is hosting a special 25th-anniversary event on Sunday, March 20.

