PHOENIX — The most famous reported UFO sighting in the world took place right here in the Valley.

Mysterious formations of static flashes lit up the sky on March 13, 1997, in an event known as the "Phoenix Lights."

Watch the video above to see whether you agree with conspiracy theorists! Was it a UFO brigade or military roll call?

Do you believe the "Phoenix Lights" can be explained by something other than flares?