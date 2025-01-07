Move & Groove 5K: What to know about the Phoenix Zoo tradition

PHOENIX — Get ready to run through the wild and be surrounded by millions of lights! The Phoenix Zoo is hosting its annual 5K Run!

“Move & Groove is a very special 5K because it's probably one of the only 5Ks in the Valley where you can run amongst wild animals. Everywhere you run, you're going to see something awesome there waiting for you,” shared Joaquin Hidalgo, Phoenix Zoo spokesperson, with ABC15. “And of course, this is all happening under the glow of ZooLights. We keep our zoo lights up for this event, so if you miss ZooLights during its run of the season, or if you just love them so much that you want to see them again, you are running under all that beautiful work that our team has done also, and this year's event, you get to run through Papago Park as well, which is also really neat because the natural landscape out there is just beautiful!”

And if you’re asking yourself, ‘Who can participate in this 5-K?’ Well…

“You don't have to be sprinting out there if you have kiddos. You can even run with a stroller. It is a lot of fun for the whole family,” shared Hidalgo with ABC15. “Some folks are definitely out there to compete because there are prizes for the top three. But there's no need for it to be hyper-competitive. You can walk the race, you can jog it, you can sprint it.”

“The awesome thing about this race is that not only is it good for you because it's healthy to run, but it's [for] a good cause, because the Phoenix Zoo is a nonprofit, so it is really important for us to have these events so not only [can we] share our animals and the work we do for them, but you can help us care for them as well, ” said Hidalgo.

Date: Saturday, January 18. The race begins at 5:30 p.m.

What to know : Registration is $50 online ahead of time, and $65 on event day.

The commemorative medal is $15, and the event's special shirt is $15

Event venue: Phoenix Zoo [455 N Galvin Pkwy]

