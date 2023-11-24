Watch Now
Merry Main Street returns to downtown Mesa

The annual event runs from November 24 through January 6
Merry Main Street kicks off Friday night in downtown Mesa. The East Valley tradition runs from Nov. 24- Jan. 6.
Posted at 8:42 AM, Nov 24, 2023
MESA, AZ — Merry Main Street kicks off Friday night in downtown Mesa.

The East Valley tradition runs from Nov. 24 through Jan. 6.

The event features a winter wonderland ice rink open daily for $10.

There's also a giant Christmas tree at Main Street and Macdonald.

The official tree lighting ceremony will take place tonight, November 24, at 5:45 p.m.

You can visit Santa for free on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Other festivities include live music at the tree on Fridays and Saturdays, a holiday sunset market, festive movies on the plaza and much more.

For more details, click here.

