McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park to be closed throughout the weekend

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale's McCormick Stillman Railroad Park and the city's three dog parks will remain closed Friday and throughout the weekend because of downed trees and wet conditions after monsoon storms brought torrential rain, strong winds, and lightning Thursday and Friday.

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms bring rain, lightning, strong wind to the Valley

RAINFALL TOTALS: See how much rain has fallen across the Valley

Some parts of Scottsdale have received nearly three inches of rain in the last 24 hours, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District's rainfall data.

In a Facebook post, McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park said it has "extensive storm damage." Photos shared on the page showed several trees had been uprooted or toppled over.

An update on the status of the parks would be given on Monday, a spokesperson for the city said.

Several roads in Scottsdale are also closed due to flooding, primarily along the Indian Bend Wash:

Osborn Road

Murray Lane at 77 th Street

Street Medlock Drive at Hayden Road

Starlight Way at Hayden

Jackrabbit Road at Hayden

Pecos Lane at Hayden

Safeway Plaza entrance, at Hayden, north of Chaparral Road

Chaparral Park Off Leash Area

Chaparral Road Underpass

Camelback Park Multiuse Path

Horizon Park Dog Retention Area

Eldorado Park

Roosevelt from Miller to Hayden roads

87 th Street, south of Thomas Road

Street, south of Thomas Road 84 th Place, north of Roosevelt Street

Place, north of Roosevelt Street Granite Reef Road, south of Roosevelt

Gail Road at 83 rd Place

Place Scottsdale Road, north of Loop 101 Freeway

Pima Road, north of Pinnacle Peak Road

Residents can pick up and fill sandbags -- there is a max of 10 bags per person -- from these locations:

Parking lot of District 1 Police Headquarters, 7601 E. McKellips Road

Near the city's north Corporation Yard, 9379 E. San Salvador