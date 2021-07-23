McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park to be closed throughout the weekend

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale's McCormick Stillman Railroad Park and the city's three dog parks will remain closed Friday and throughout the weekend because of downed trees and wet conditions after monsoon storms brought torrential rain, strong winds, and lightning Thursday and Friday.
Some parts of Scottsdale have received nearly three inches of rain in the last 24 hours, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District's rainfall data.
In a Facebook post, McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park said it has "extensive storm damage." Photos shared on the page showed several trees had been uprooted or toppled over.
An update on the status of the parks would be given on Monday, a spokesperson for the city said.
Several roads in Scottsdale are also closed due to flooding, primarily along the Indian Bend Wash:
- Osborn Road
- Murray Lane at 77th Street
- Medlock Drive at Hayden Road
- Starlight Way at Hayden
- Jackrabbit Road at Hayden
- Pecos Lane at Hayden
- Safeway Plaza entrance, at Hayden, north of Chaparral Road
- Chaparral Park Off Leash Area
- Chaparral Road Underpass
- Camelback Park Multiuse Path
- Horizon Park Dog Retention Area
- Eldorado Park
- Roosevelt from Miller to Hayden roads
- 87th Street, south of Thomas Road
- 84th Place, north of Roosevelt Street
- Granite Reef Road, south of Roosevelt
- Gail Road at 83rd Place
- Scottsdale Road, north of Loop 101 Freeway
- Pima Road, north of Pinnacle Peak Road
Residents can pick up and fill sandbags -- there is a max of 10 bags per person -- from these locations:
- Parking lot of District 1 Police Headquarters, 7601 E. McKellips Road
- Near the city's north Corporation Yard, 9379 E. San Salvador
- Solid Waste Transfer Station, 8417 E. Union Hills Drive