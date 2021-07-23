LIVE UPDATES: Strong monsoon storms strike across Valley, state

PHOENIX — The Valley has been hammered by monsoon storms from Thursday night into Friday morning, with some spots seeing over an inch of rain, widespread power outages, and major damage left behind by strong winds.

LIVE RADAR: Track latest storms around Arizona

We're set to see more wet weather and possible flooding heading into the weekend, so stay safe out there! Check latest rainfall totals.

Follow the latest updates below:

10:08 a.m.

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale will be closed Friday due to "extensive storm damage," according to a post on its Facebook page. Photos show several trees have fallen.

9:45 a.m.

Downtown PHX is BOOMING ⚡️



Scottsdale still not done with the rain.



Day 2 of @abc15 Weather Action Day coverage continues. #azwx #abc15wx pic.twitter.com/V5eXRK9FcB — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) July 23, 2021

9:19 a.m.

Heads up: Storm capable of producing winds in excess of 40mph, pea-sized hail, heavy rain and a lot of lightning is located right near the NE corner of the Loop 101 in Scottsdale.



It's tracking to the south at around 10mph. #abc15wx #azwx #azmonsoon pic.twitter.com/HhymWe6Y2K — Iris Hermosillo (@IrisABC15) July 23, 2021

8:25 a.m.

Some places have seen almost 2 inches of rain since yesterday! @IrisABC15 says more rain is coming over the next few hours and again tonight. @abc15

Watch Live: https://t.co/Q7LUJLM4z8 pic.twitter.com/d340qzpzJ9 — Allison Rodriguez (@ARodTV) July 23, 2021

8:21 a.m.

Lightning striking Phoenix while airplane circles Sky Harbor last night (0:08 mark)



📹: Justin L @abc15 #azwx #abc15wx pic.twitter.com/qtUyjzzCUZ — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) July 23, 2021

7:44 a.m.

The low temperature at PHX Sky Harbor Airport was 73 degrees. That's 13 degrees below normal. Precipitation from yesterday and so far today has been 0.38 inches. — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 23, 2021

7:43 a.m.

Wow!! Thank you to our @abc15 viewers for sending in your pics of the lightning ⚡️ These are from Peoria and Scottsdale. When it’s safe send in your pics and videos to share@abc15.com pic.twitter.com/hVa4uvUAob — Allison Rodriguez (@ARodTV) July 23, 2021

7:43 a.m.

This is the line of storms that's moving right along the Loop 101 in Scottsdale.



If you don't have to travel, stay put until this clears out. #abc15wx #azwx https://t.co/pbUDDZAdDs — Iris Hermosillo (@IrisABC15) July 23, 2021

7:22 a.m.

NOW: @ArizonaDOT say their Incident Response Units are working to help get this semi out of the roadway. Amazingly, no injuries here. #abc15 https://t.co/bIqnhQipFK — Megan Thompson (@MeganABC15) July 23, 2021

7:21 a.m.