LIVE UPDATES: Strong monsoon storms strike across Valley, state

Posted at 9:44 AM, Jul 23, 2021
PHOENIX — The Valley has been hammered by monsoon storms from Thursday night into Friday morning, with some spots seeing over an inch of rain, widespread power outages, and major damage left behind by strong winds.

LIVE RADAR: Track latest storms around Arizona

We're set to see more wet weather and possible flooding heading into the weekend, so stay safe out there! Check latest rainfall totals.

Follow the latest updates below:

10:08 a.m.

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale will be closed Friday due to "extensive storm damage," according to a post on its Facebook page. Photos show several trees have fallen.

9:45 a.m.

9:19 a.m.

8:25 a.m.

8:21 a.m.

7:44 a.m.

7:43 a.m.

7:43 a.m.

7:22 a.m.

7:21 a.m.

