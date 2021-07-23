Watch
POWER OUTAGES: 22,000+ without power around the Valley due to monsoon storm

Posted at 9:46 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 01:12:53-04

PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers are without power around the Valley after a monsoon storm hit the Valley hard Thursday night.

Between APS and SRP, as of 10:15 p.m. there are about 23,000 customers without power.

According to the SRP outage map, about 13,326 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map, about 9,302 customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

