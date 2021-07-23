RAINFALL TOTALS: Some spots see more than 2 inches of rain during Thursday night monsoon storms

PHOENIX — The monsoon storms that swept across parts of the Valley Thursday night have dropped at least a half-inch of rain in spots, including Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, with one rain gauge in Scottsdale recording more than two inches of rain within the span of an hour.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a flash flood warning for parts of the East Valley, including Paradise Valley and Scottsdale until 1 a.m. and Chandler, Gilbert, and Mesa until 1:15 a.m. Peoria and Sun City are under a flash flood warning until 2 a.m.

Here is a look at some of the rainfall totals so far, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District's online rainfall map (as of 10:10 p.m.):

Apache Junction: 0.12"

Gold Canyon: 0.31"

Mesa (Fitch Park): 0.51"

East Mesa: 0.55"

Lake Pleasant: 0.87"

Phoenix (Camelback Mountain): 0.63"

Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community: 0.59"

Scottsdale (Indian Bend Wash/Indian School Road): 2.05"

Scottsdale (Eldorado Park): 1:18

Scottsdale (Granite Reef Wash): 1:18"

Tempe: 0.59"

Visit www.maricopa.gov/625/Rainfall-Data to see more rainfall totals.