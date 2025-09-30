Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Luxury California grocer Erewhon hints at 'shipping' to Phoenix

Here's what we know about the teaser
PHOENIX — Erewhon, the luxury California grocery known for its various food, including a $19 Japanese strawberry that went viral, may be shipping its products to several cities nationwide, including Phoenix.

On Tuesday, Erewhon posted online with the caption that announced, “A Taste of Erewhon Shipping to Your City. Coming soon,” alongside maps of over a dozen major cities, including Phoenix, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas.

It's unclear what Erewhon plans to ship to these cities. In September, the store announced an "Erewhon Tonic Bar coming soon through Uber Eats and Postmates."

ABC15 has contacted the grocery store for clarification and will update once they respond.

