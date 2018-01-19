Love beignets? Add Steak 44's 'Beignet Tree' to your must-try dessert list

PHOENIX - If you decided against making a New Year's resolution, or if your resolution involves tickling the taste buds with deep-fried sugar-topped dough, continue reading.

If you resolved to eat healthier -- kale, vegetables, and no dessert -- proceed with caution.

We've been on a mission to highlight some of the decadent, amusing and over-the-top dishes around town. Our latest find took us to Steak 44, an upscale steakhouse near 44th Street and Camelback Road. Specifically, the dessert menu.

One of their signature desserts is the "Beignet Tree." (It's also available at Dominick's Steakhouse).

Deep-fried squares of dough are coated in cinnamon and sugar, dusted with powdered sugar, and placed on the branches of a tree-shaped stand. Watch the video in the player above to see the process.

It is practically built for an Instagram post.

It can be ordered in two sizes -- small and large -- and is served with a vanilla bean creme anglaise and warm Nutella.

PAST FEATURES:

IF YOU GO:

Steak 44

5101 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Hours: Sunday - Thursday, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Friday - Saturday, 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

https://steak44.com/