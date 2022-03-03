Local eateries, shops approved for Sky Harbor International Airport expansion

PHOENIX — More food and shopping options are headed to Sky Harbor International Airport after an expansion proposal was approved by Phoenix City Council on Wednesday.

When the eighth concourse opens at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport's Terminal 4 later this year, it will add eight flight gates, as well as a handful of local eateries and amenities.

Sky Harbor Eighth concourse rendering

Phase 1 of the approved project will introduce The Grove, Inc., which will include local concepts Pedal Haus Brewery and Berry Divine – Acai Bowls, regional concepts Bobby’s Burgers and Eegee’s, and national concept Chick-Fil-A.

Phoenix Aviation Advisory Board presentation

Emerging Domestic Market Ventures, LLC was also awarded a portion of the Phase 1 additions. Their outlet Sip Coffee & Beer will feature menu concepts from local Arizona companies like CULT Artisan Beverage Company, Native Ground Coffee, Mother Road Brewing Company, Tr3s Leches Café, Wild Tonic Kombucha, Half Moon Empanadas, San Tan Brewery, Real American Hero Coffee Company, Cactus Licker Coffee, Wild Tonic, and Salud Eats.

Phoenix Aviation Advisory Board presentation

Changing Hands Book Store and Melrose Pharmacy are also said to be part of the approved retail concessions project.

"With our locally focused Uptown Phoenix marketplace concept which was created, designed and curated specifically for PHX and contains a wide array of local brands and vendors such as Changing Hands bookstore, Melrose Pharmacy, and Made Art Boutique as well as national brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Maui Jim, Herschel, L’Occitane and L’Oreal, together with InMotion, the nation’s leading travel destination for the premium electronics and tech accessories, we are looking forward to Creating a Unique Retail Experience for the PHX traveler," said Roderick McOwan, Chief Development Officer of The Marshall Retail Group, a WH Smith Company, in a press release.

Sky Harbor says there will also be more customer amenities and a common-use lounge with “local elements” and a special menu. It will be available to all airline passengers who are Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers, Priority Pass members, or those who buy a day pass.

See more artist renderings of what the projects could look like when completed, which were obtained by ABC15 earlier this year.

The new additions will open throughout 2022 and 2023 in the airport’s Terminal 4.

The $310-million, 130,000-square-foot project for the eighth concourse at Terminal 4 was originally approved in 2016.