Pedal Haus, Sip Coffee & Beer, eegee's could be part of new Southwest concourse at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX — When the eighth concourse opens at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport's Terminal 4 later this year, it will add eight gates to Southwest Airlines' fleet, as well as a handful of local breweries, coffee shops, restaurants, and stores.

Among those concepts being considered: Pedal Haus Brewery, Sip Coffee & Beer, eegee's, Changing Hands Bookstore, Chick-Fil-A, and Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay.

To be clear, none of these are official yet.

All are part of proposals that were considered last week by the Phoenix Aviation Advisory Board (PAAB), and still have to be considered and approved by the Phoenix Transportation, Infrastructure, and Planning Subcommittee (TIP) and eventually, Phoenix City Council.

The Phoenix Aviation Advisory Board met on Jan. 20 and provided updates on the upcoming concourse and made recommendations on the tenants that could be part of the new concourse. That presentation was shared with ABC15 via a records request.

According to the presentation, the south concourse will have four areas for coffee shops and restaurants, including a 7,700-square-foot food hall, a club lounge, and retail locations, which will be completed in two phases.

Currently, the projected timeline is that phase one of the new concourse will open in June with temporary kiosks providing food and beverage offerings, while the remaining spaces continue to be built. Timelines for how long it will take phase one restaurants to be fully completed, as well as phase two, were not immediately known.

Here is what we know so far:

THE GROVE FOOD HALL

According to the presentation, if approved, the food hall would be called "The Grove" and would include Pedal Haus Brewery, eegee's, Berry Divine Acai Bowls, Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay, and Chick-Fil-A.

Renderings show plans for slightly more than a dozen tables, as well as bar-style seating.

Julian Wright, who owns Pedal Haus, declined to comment.

SIP COFFEE & BEER

According to the presentation, Sip Coffee & Beer would have a 1,500-square-foot coffee shop, part of a partnership with Emerging Domestic Market Ventures, LLC. There, they would also sell coffee, beverages, and pastries from local businesses, including SaludEats, Mother Road Brewing Company, Native Ground Coffee, Tres Leches Cafe, SanTan Brewing Company, among others.

One concept rendering showed a walk-up counter, as well as interior seating.

Josh Katz, who owns Sip Coffee, said he was unable to comment at this point in the process.

SAPPHIRE LOUNGE BY THE CLUB

Chase appears to be opening an airport lounge at Sky Harbor Airport.

Specific details have not been announced, but the PAAB presentation said the lounge would be roughly 3,500 square feet.

RETAIL STORES

According to the presentation, phase one will include two retail locations: Uptown Phoenix, a store that will feature products from local businesses, such as Changing Hands Bookstore and Melrose Pharmacy, as well as drinks and snacks; and InMotion, a store that sells electronics, gadgets, and technology.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Phoenix Aviation Advisory Board made its recommendations for the tenants listed above. The Transportation, Infrastructure, and Planning Subcommittee is set to discuss and meet on Feb. 16, 2022, followed by City Council on March 2.

You can view the presentation below: