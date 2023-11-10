LIST: Veterans Day events across the Valley

Saturday is Veterans Day when we take a moment to really honor those who have fought and continue fighting for our country. Here in the Valley, there are parades, festivals and other events scheduled for the entire family.
ANTHEM
Anthem Veterans Memorial Annual celebration and ceremony
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11
- WHERE: Anthem Community Park
- TIME: 8:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
- COST: Free
- For more info, click here.
APACHE JUNCTION
Veterans Day Parade, Festival of the Superstitions
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11
- WHERE: Apache Trail (starting at Focal Point)
- TIME: 9:30 a.m.
- Cost: Free
- For more info, click here.
AVONDALE
Vet Fun Run
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11
- WHERE: Estrella Mountain Community College
- TIME: Check-in starts at 8 a.m.
- COST: $11.11 - Veterans and military, $25 - General registration
- For more info, click here.
CHANDLER
The Jazz Ambassadors of the US Army Field Band, in honor of Veterans Day
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11
- WHERE: Chandler Center for the Arts
- TIME: 7:30 p.m.
- COST: Free (limited tickets available)
- For more info, click here.
MESA
East Valley Veterans Parade
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11
- WHERE: Starts at Center Street and University Drive
- TIME: 11 a.m.
- COST: Free
- For more info, click here.
PHOENIX
Phoenix Veterans Day Parade*
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11
- WHERE: North Phoenix Baptist Church (starts at Montebello St & Central Ave)
- TIME: 11 a.m.
- COST: Free
- For more info, click here.
*ABC15 will stream the parade on Facebook, YouTube and streaming devices.
SURPRISE
Veterans Day Parade
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11
- WHERE: Along Bullard Avenue (between Paradise & Tierra Buena lanes)
- TIME: 10 a.m.
- COST: Free
- For more info, click here.