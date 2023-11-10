LIST: Veterans Day events across the Valley

Saturday is Veterans Day when we take a moment to really honor those who have fought and continue fighting for our country. Here in the Valley, there are parades, festivals and other events scheduled for the entire family.

ANTHEM

Anthem Veterans Memorial Annual celebration and ceremony



WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11

WHERE: Anthem Community Park

TIME: 8:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

COST: Free

For more info, click here.

APACHE JUNCTION

Veterans Day Parade, Festival of the Superstitions



WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11

WHERE: Apache Trail (starting at Focal Point)

TIME: 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

For more info, click here.



AVONDALE

Vet Fun Run



WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11

WHERE: Estrella Mountain Community College

TIME: Check-in starts at 8 a.m.

COST: $11.11 - Veterans and military, $25 - General registration

For more info, click here.

CHANDLER

The Jazz Ambassadors of the US Army Field Band, in honor of Veterans Day



WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11

WHERE: Chandler Center for the Arts

TIME: 7:30 p.m.

COST: Free (limited tickets available)

For more info, click here.

MESA

East Valley Veterans Parade



WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11

WHERE: Starts at Center Street and University Drive

TIME: 11 a.m.

COST: Free

For more info, click here.

PHOENIX

Phoenix Veterans Day Parade*



WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 11

WHERE: North Phoenix Baptist Church (starts at Montebello St & Central Ave)

TIME: 11 a.m.

COST: Free

For more info, click here.

*ABC15 will stream the parade on Facebook, YouTube and streaming devices.

SURPRISE

Veterans Day Parade

