Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Free cappuccinos, hikes, meals for veterans and more

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Nov. 6 - 12.



Zingara Coffee Shop, Bespoke Market and Wine Bar in Scottsdale is offering a free cappuccino with a purchase from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Scooter’s Coffee has unveiled a new Dollar Delights menu offering mini donuts, any size brewed coffee, espresso shots, sweet cold foam, and bottled water for just $1.

Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Veterans can get free admission throughout the entire Veteran's Day Weekend - Nov. 10-12.

Enjoy the outdoors with a free guided hike in the Petrified Forest National Park. This weekend, the guided trip is rated as "easy" on Nov. 10 at Jasper Forest Road. You can also bring your dog! (Note: 1 dog per person, and the dog must get along with other animals and people). Hikes are free with park entrance fee and reservations are required. Be prepared with food, water, clothing/footwear, sunscreen, etc. Make a reservation by calling 928-524-6228, x238.

Active military and veterans get a 30% discount on all beverage purchases made at the cidery’s taproom in Downtown Mesa. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. Macayo’s Mexican Food : On Saturday, Nov. 11, all active and non-active military personnel can get a free entree at all locations around the Valley.

: On Saturday, Nov. 11, all active and non-active military personnel can get a free entree at all locations around the Valley. White Castle is offering a free Castle Combo or Breakfast Combo for all veterans on Nov. 11.

is offering a free Castle Combo or Breakfast Combo for all veterans on Nov. 11. Roaring Fork : All retired and active military member can enjoy 15% off their entire meal with ID. The deal is valid for dine-in only beginning at 4 p.m.

: All retired and active military member can enjoy 15% off their entire meal with ID. The deal is valid for dine-in only beginning at 4 p.m. Thirsty Lion is offering veterans a free entree from a special holiday menu and non-alcoholic beverages for people with proof of military ID. The offer will be valid on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Desert Ridge, Santan Village and Chandler Viridian and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Tempe location.

Kasai Japanese Steakhouse is offering veterans, first responders, and active military 20% off their entrée with valid ID on Nov. 11. The entrée can be chosen from the teppan table or the main dining room.

is offering veterans, first responders, and active military 20% off their entrée with valid ID on Nov. 11. The entrée can be chosen from the teppan table or the main dining room. Dave & Buster’s at Tempe Marketplace is offering 15% off all food items for first responders this Veteran’s Day.

is offering 15% off all food items for first responders this Veteran’s Day. Associated Dental Care Providers is offering free dental services for veterans from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Nov. 10. The services include cleanings, fillings, and extractions, and will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Veterans will be asked to bring a valid form of veteran ID. The office is located in Sun City at 14650 N. Del Webb Blvd., Ste. 4.

is offering free dental services for veterans from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Nov. 10. The services include cleanings, fillings, and extractions, and will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Veterans will be asked to bring a valid form of veteran ID. The office is located in Sun City at 14650 N. Del Webb Blvd., Ste. 4. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering 25% off for all active and off-duty military this Veteran’s Day.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.