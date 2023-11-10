TOMORROW: Veterans Day Parade to march through streets of downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — It's that time of year again! The annual Veterans Day Parade is tomorrow in downtown Phoenix.

You can hear from celebrity grand marshal Kim Alexis in the player above.

It is the 27th year of the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade, with this year's theme being "Never Forget, Forever Honor.".

ABC15's Megan Thompson and Nick Ciletti are the proud emcees of this year's parade.

Nearly 45,000 people are expected to line the streets as the parade makes its way through downtown.

The parade will begin at Montebello Street and Central Avenue, cross east on Camelback Road, and turn south on 7th Street.

The parade is expected to get underway at 11 a.m. Saturday and last about an hour and a half.

If you are unable to attend in person, ABC15 will be streaming the parade on Facebook, YouTube and the ABC15 streaming app.

Thank you to all of our veterans for your service and dedication to our country!