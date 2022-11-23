LIST: Restaurants around the Valley that are open on Thanksgiving Day!

PHOENIX, AZ — If you're looking to dine out on Thanksgiving, you’re in luck! Here’s a list of restaurants around the Valley that are open this Thursday!

Chompie’s

Hours open: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you go, restaurant locations

3481 W. Frye Rd. in Chandler 85226

7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, #1145 in Glendale

85308 9301 E. Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale

3212 E. Cactus Rd. in Phoenix

Buca di Beppo

Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

If you go, restaurant locations

7111 W Ray Rd in Chandler

1730 S Val Vista Dr in Mesa

16091 N Arrowhead Fountains Center Dr in Peoria

3828 N Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse

Hours open: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you go, restaurant locations

20825 N Pima Rd in Scottsdale

34522 N Scottsdale Rd #180 in Scottsdale

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Hours open: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

If you go: 6333 North Scottsdale Road

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

If you go: 2949 W Agua Fria Fwy in Deer Valley

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Hours: 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m.

If you go: 6300 N. Scottsdale Rd.

ORANGE SKY

Hours: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you go, Talking Stick Resort [9800 E Talking Stick Way] in Scottsdale

CHOLLA PRIME STEAKHOUSE & LOUNGE

Hours: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you go, Casino Arizona [524 North 92nd Street] in Scottsdale

PRADO

Hours: 12 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

If you go: Omni Scottsdale Resort & SPA at Montelucia [4949 East Lincoln Drive]

Cracker Barrel

Check location hours here.

If you go, restaurant locations

606 S. Watson Rd.in Buckeye

1799 N. Higley Rd. in Gilbert

1007 N. Dobson Rd. in Mesa

2281 E Florence Blvd. in Casa Grande

1209 N Litchfield Rd. in Goodyear

9312 W. Glendale Ave. in Glendale

16845 N. 84th Ave. in Peoria

5022 E. Chandler Blvd in Chandler

21611 N. 26th Ave. in Phoenix

3520 Stockton Hill Rd. in Kingman

