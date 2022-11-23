LIST: Restaurants around the Valley that are open on Thanksgiving Day!

PHOENIX, AZ — If you're looking to dine out on Thanksgiving, you’re in luck! Here’s a list of restaurants around the Valley that are open this Thursday!
- Hours open: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- If you go, restaurant locations
- 3481 W. Frye Rd. in Chandler 85226
- 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, #1145 in Glendale
- 85308 9301 E. Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale
- 3212 E. Cactus Rd. in Phoenix
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- If you go, restaurant locations
- 7111 W Ray Rd in Chandler
- 1730 S Val Vista Dr in Mesa
- 16091 N Arrowhead Fountains Center Dr in Peoria
- 3828 N Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale
Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse
- Hours open: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- If you go, restaurant locations
- 20825 N Pima Rd in Scottsdale
- 34522 N Scottsdale Rd #180 in Scottsdale
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
- Hours open: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- If you go: 6333 North Scottsdale Road
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- If you go: 2949 W Agua Fria Fwy in Deer Valley
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
- Hours: 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m.
- If you go: 6300 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Hours: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- If you go, Talking Stick Resort [9800 E Talking Stick Way] in Scottsdale
CHOLLA PRIME STEAKHOUSE & LOUNGE
- Hours: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- If you go, Casino Arizona [524 North 92nd Street] in Scottsdale
- Hours: 12 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- If you go: Omni Scottsdale Resort & SPA at Montelucia [4949 East Lincoln Drive]
- Check location hours here.
- If you go, restaurant locations
- 606 S. Watson Rd.in Buckeye
- 1799 N. Higley Rd. in Gilbert
- 1007 N. Dobson Rd. in Mesa
- 2281 E Florence Blvd. in Casa Grande
- 1209 N Litchfield Rd. in Goodyear
- 9312 W. Glendale Ave. in Glendale
- 16845 N. 84th Ave. in Peoria
- 5022 E. Chandler Blvd in Chandler
- 21611 N. 26th Ave. in Phoenix
- 3520 Stockton Hill Rd. in Kingman
THANKSGIVING DINNER
Thanksgiving dinner will cost the average American 20% more this year compared to last, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 2022 Survey.
The video in the player above features our Smart Shopper team's findings for the very best prices at three Valley grocery stores for that classic Thanksgiving meal.