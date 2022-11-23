Watch Now
LIST: Restaurants around the Valley that are open on Thanksgiving Day!

Where to dine out this this Thursday
Thanksgiving dinner will cost the average American 20% more this year compared to last, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 2022 Survey.
A gourmet Thanksgiving dinner
Posted at 12:50 PM, Nov 23, 2022
PHOENIX, AZ — If you're looking to dine out on Thanksgiving, you’re in luck! Here’s a list of restaurants around the Valley that are open this Thursday!

Chompie’s 

  • Hours open: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
    • If you go, restaurant locations
  • 3481 W. Frye Rd. in Chandler 85226
  • 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, #1145 in Glendale
  • 85308 9301 E. Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale
  • 3212 E. Cactus Rd. in Phoenix

Buca di Beppo

  • Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
    • If you go, restaurant locations
  • 7111 W Ray Rd in Chandler
  • 1730 S Val Vista Dr in Mesa
  • 16091 N Arrowhead Fountains Center Dr in Peoria
  • 3828 N Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse

  • Hours open: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • If you go, restaurant locations
  • 20825 N Pima Rd in Scottsdale
  • 34522 N Scottsdale Rd #180 in Scottsdale

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

  • Hours open: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • If you go: 6333 North Scottsdale Road

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

  • Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • If you go: 2949 W Agua Fria Fwy in Deer Valley

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

  • Hours: 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m.
  • If you go: 6300 N. Scottsdale Rd.

ORANGE SKY

  • Hours: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • If you go, Talking Stick Resort [9800 E Talking Stick Way] in Scottsdale

CHOLLA PRIME STEAKHOUSE & LOUNGE

  • Hours: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • If you go, Casino Arizona [524 North 92nd Street] in Scottsdale

PRADO

Cracker Barrel

  • Check location hours here.
    • If you go, restaurant locations
  • 606 S. Watson Rd.in Buckeye
  • 1799 N. Higley Rd. in Gilbert
  • 1007 N. Dobson Rd. in Mesa
  • 2281 E Florence Blvd. in Casa Grande
  • 1209 N Litchfield Rd. in Goodyear
  • 9312 W. Glendale Ave. in Glendale
  • 16845 N. 84th Ave. in Peoria
  • 5022 E. Chandler Blvd in Chandler
  • 21611 N. 26th Ave. in Phoenix
  • 3520 Stockton Hill Rd. in Kingman

THANKSGIVING DINNER

The video in the player above features our Smart Shopper team's findings for the very best prices at three Valley grocery stores for that classic Thanksgiving meal.

Click here for the breakdown.

