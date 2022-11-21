Thanksgiving 2022 in the Valley: what grocery stores are open on Thursday

PHOENIX, AZ — In case you forget a special ingredient or need a dessert to bring to dinner, here’s a list of grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving Day in the Valley!

THANKSGIVING DINNER

Thanksgiving dinner will cost the average American 20% more this year compared to last, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 2022 Survey.

RELATED: How much is Thanksgiving dinner going to cost you in 2022?

The video in the player above features our Smart Shopper team's findings for the very best prices at three Valley grocery stores for that classic Thanksgiving meal. Click here for the breakdown.