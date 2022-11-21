Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Thanksgiving 2022 in the Valley: what grocery stores are open on Thursday

Did you forget or need something? Here’s where to go
Thanksgiving dinner will cost the average American 20% more this year compared to last, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 2022 Survey.
FILE: Customers shop at a grocery store.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 17:41:55-05

PHOENIX, AZ — In case you forget a special ingredient or need a dessert to bring to dinner, here’s a list of grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving Day in the Valley!

THANKSGIVING DINNER

Thanksgiving dinner will cost the average American 20% more this year compared to last, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 2022 Survey.

RELATED: How much is Thanksgiving dinner going to cost you in 2022?

The video in the player above features our Smart Shopper team's findings for the very best prices at three Valley grocery stores for that classic Thanksgiving meal. Click here for the breakdown.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the next Bee champion in Arizona? Sign up today!