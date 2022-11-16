Watch Now
How much is Thanksgiving dinner going to cost you in 2022?

Cost for Thanksgiving dinner up 20% in 2022, Farm Bureau Survey shows
Posted at 4:14 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 06:15:37-05

Thanksgiving dinner will cost the average American 20% more this year compared to last, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 2022 Survey.

In 2021, a Thanksgiving meal for 10 cost $53.31, or $5.31 a person, according to the AFBF’s survey.

Coming up tonight at 6 p.m., our Smart Shopper team will show you how to get the best savings on this year’s Thanksgiving meal staples at three Valley stores. 

This year, the average cost for a 10-person Thanksgiving is $64.05 nationwide.

In the Western part of the United States, however, Thanksgiving meals averaged $71.37 for a “classic meal”, defined by the AFBF below.

For the expanded meal, which includes the classic meal menu items plus ham, green beans, and Russet potatoes, the AFBF’s average cost reached $88.55, up 18% from last year.

Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers check meal prices from October 18-31, a few weeks before most grocery stores begin running sale promotions for whole, frozen turkeys.

American Farm Bureau Federation’s Cost for a “Classic” Thanksgiving Dinner in 2022: 

  • 16-pound turkey: $28.96 or $1.81 per pound (up 21%)
  • 14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix: $3.88 (up 69%)
  • 2 frozen pie crusts: $3.68 (up 26%)
  • Half pint of whipping cream: $2.24 (up 26%)
  • 1 pound of frozen peas: $1.90 (up 23%)
  • 1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.73 (up 22%)
  • Misc. ingredients to prepare the meal: $4.13 (up 20%)
  • 30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $4.28 (up 18%)
  • 1 gallon of whole milk: $3.84 (up 16%)
  • 3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.96 (up 11%)
  • 1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): 88 cents (up 8%)
  • 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.57 (down 14%)
