How much is Thanksgiving dinner going to cost you in 2022?

Thanksgiving dinner will cost the average American 20% more this year compared to last, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 2022 Survey.

In 2021, a Thanksgiving meal for 10 cost $53.31, or $5.31 a person, according to the AFBF’s survey.

Coming up tonight at 6 p.m., our Smart Shopper team will show you how to get the best savings on this year’s Thanksgiving meal staples at three Valley stores.

This year, the average cost for a 10-person Thanksgiving is $64.05 nationwide.

In the Western part of the United States, however, Thanksgiving meals averaged $71.37 for a “classic meal”, defined by the AFBF below.

For the expanded meal, which includes the classic meal menu items plus ham, green beans, and Russet potatoes, the AFBF’s average cost reached $88.55, up 18% from last year.

Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers check meal prices from October 18-31, a few weeks before most grocery stores begin running sale promotions for whole, frozen turkeys.

American Farm Bureau Federation’s Cost for a “Classic” Thanksgiving Dinner in 2022:

