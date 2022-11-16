How much is Thanksgiving dinner going to cost you in 2022?

Thanksgiving dinner will cost the average American 20% more this year compared to last, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 2022 Survey.
In 2021, a Thanksgiving meal for 10 cost $53.31, or $5.31 a person, according to the AFBF’s survey.
This year, the average cost for a 10-person Thanksgiving is $64.05 nationwide.
In the Western part of the United States, however, Thanksgiving meals averaged $71.37 for a “classic meal”, defined by the AFBF below.
For the expanded meal, which includes the classic meal menu items plus ham, green beans, and Russet potatoes, the AFBF’s average cost reached $88.55, up 18% from last year.
Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers check meal prices from October 18-31, a few weeks before most grocery stores begin running sale promotions for whole, frozen turkeys.
American Farm Bureau Federation’s Cost for a “Classic” Thanksgiving Dinner in 2022:
- 16-pound turkey: $28.96 or $1.81 per pound (up 21%)
- 14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix: $3.88 (up 69%)
- 2 frozen pie crusts: $3.68 (up 26%)
- Half pint of whipping cream: $2.24 (up 26%)
- 1 pound of frozen peas: $1.90 (up 23%)
- 1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.73 (up 22%)
- Misc. ingredients to prepare the meal: $4.13 (up 20%)
- 30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $4.28 (up 18%)
- 1 gallon of whole milk: $3.84 (up 16%)
- 3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.96 (up 11%)
- 1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): 88 cents (up 8%)
- 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.57 (down 14%)