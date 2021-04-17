Kids can practice reading skills while spending time with shelter pets

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is kicking off their first of four 'Reading Fur Fun' events at their Phoenix facility.

This is a special reading program that children ages 8 to 11 can participate in for $10 at AHS' Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion.

The address is 1521 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix, Arizona, 85041.

The first event is Saturday, April 17 from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. It will continue every Saturday, expect May 1, until May 15.

Each program will have limited participants. AHS' website describes the steps they are taking to keep kids and families safe:

"We will be following CDC guidelines. To ensure safety, all visitors entering AHS property, including buildings and parking lots, are required to wear masks at all times without exception. Instructors will also be temperature tested prior to the start of the program, and all visitors entering an AHS building will be subject to a temperature screening. To protect the health of your family and our staff, we will maintain social distancing during the program."

AHS has also reopened their scout program and birthday parties, along with their Summer Camps for 6 - 17-year-olds. Click here for those details.