Jo Koy to bring his ‘World Tour’ to Phoenix come May

Tickets go on sale soon for the show that'll be held at Footprint Center
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jan 30, 2023
PHOENIX — Jo Koy is set to bring his ‘World Tour’ to Footprint Center this May! According to a press release sent to ABC15 Arizona, the comedian’s World Tour will feature all new material!

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 12 p.m., and tickets for the public will be available Thursday, Feb.2, at 12 p.m. on Ticketmaster.

The Phoenix stop of the ‘World Tour’ will take place on Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m.

The comedian recently starred in the film Easter Sunday, released his 4th Netflix stand-up special Live From The Los Angeles Forum, and tends to share his jokes with his millions of followers on his social media accounts.

