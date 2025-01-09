Imaginarium ‘Winter Wonderland’ in Mesa: An interactive and illuminated walk-through experience

Imaginarium has brought its interactive and illuminated walk-through experience to Mesa!

‘Winter Wonderland’ is the nighttime display now available at the Superstition Springs Center. The event promises the following activities throughout its five million LED lights that are through the event:



Infinity Mirror Rooms

Entertainment on two stages at the event

‘Snow and Bubble Play Areas’

Activity Rooms

Step into more than 20 ‘photo boxes’

IF YOU GO



Event venue: Superstition Springs Center [6555 E. Southern Ave.] in Mesa

Dates: Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. - now through February 17, 2025.

Cost: General admission tickets start at $24 per person. There are “discount ticket prices available for children ages three to 12, seniors over 62 and military with valid I.D. Children under three are free,” according to a news release sent to ABC15.

ABC15 previously covered Imaginarium’s Arizona debut with their “Where Light Meets Magic” experience at Phoenix Premium Outlets in Chandler.

Inside ‘Imaginarium,’ the new interactive light display now open in Chandler

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this January. Read more about it right here.

