Imaginarium ‘Winter Wonderland’ in Mesa: An interactive and illuminated walk-through experience

You can check out the experience until February 17
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. It's a new year packed with fun events and new businesses opening across the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you sneak peeks of some of the best shows &amp; attractions to check out with the family this January!
Larger-than-life creatures and plants are placed throughout the event, creating quite the background for your photos.
Imaginarium has brought its interactive and illuminated walk-through experience to Mesa!

‘Winter Wonderland’ is the nighttime display now available at the Superstition Springs Center. The event promises the following activities throughout its five million LED lights that are through the event:

  • Infinity Mirror Rooms
  • Entertainment on two stages at the event
  • ‘Snow and Bubble Play Areas’
  • Activity Rooms
  • Step into more than 20 ‘photo boxes’

IF YOU GO

  • Event venue: Superstition Springs Center [6555 E. Southern Ave.] in Mesa
  • Dates: Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. - now through February 17, 2025.
  • Cost: General admission tickets start at $24 per person. There are “discount ticket prices available for children ages three to 12, seniors over 62 and military with valid I.D. Children under three are free,” according to a news release sent to ABC15.

ABC15 previously covered Imaginarium’s Arizona debut with their “Where Light Meets Magic” experience at Phoenix Premium Outlets in Chandler.

Inside ‘Imaginarium,’ the new interactive light display now open in Chandler
