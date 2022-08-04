Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, First Friday, beer festival and more events in the Valley

PHOENIX, AZ — There’s the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live shows, various free Phoenix First Friday events and other family activities taking place this weekend in the Valley!

Start the month of August with some fun! Here’s our round-up of events you won’t want to miss.

SLIDE THE RAILS

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park’s summer event will feature many inflatable water slides and “obstacle courses suitable for all ages” and there will be a bubble foam pit. Drinks and treats will be available to purchase on-site.



WHEN: Saturday, August 6, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E. Indian Bend Road in Scottsdale]

COST: $10; kids 2 years and younger are free with a paying adult.

HOT WHEELS MONSTER TRUCKS LIVE



Location: Gila River Arena in Glendale [9400 W Maryland Avenue]

Cost: Kids tickets starting at $10.

SHOW TIMES



Saturday, August 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 7 at 2:30 p.m.

REAL WILD AND WOODY INDOOR BEER FESTIVAL

The event that will feature more than 50 breweries; beers to sample include sours, barrel-aged, cask beers and more.



WHEN: Saturday, August 6, from 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bell Bank Park, 1 Legacy Drive, Mesa, AZ 85212 (Fieldhouse C)

COST: Tickets range from $15 to $85.

CANDLELIGHT: BEST OF R&B FEATURING WHITNEY HOUSTON, USHER & MORE

Looking for an idea for date night? This is a candlelit concert that promises a “multi-sensory musical experience.”



WHEN: Saturday, August 6, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Crescent Ballroom [308 N 2nd Avenue]

COST: Tickets start at $20

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS VS. COLORADO ROCKIES



Friday, August 5, at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, August 6, at 5:10 p.m.

Sunday, August 7, at 1:10 p.m.

LOCATION: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson Street]

COST: Tickets start at $19

CARDINALS TRAINING CAMP



Parking and admission will be free, however digital tickets are required for each practice.

Individuals can reserve up to four tickets, “while supplies last.”

Cardinals Season Ticket Members can reserve tickets utilizing the account manager function and the general public can reserve tickets at this website.

Open practice this weekend:

Friday, 8/5: 8:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Saturday, 8/6: 1:30 p.m. -3 p.m. (Red & White Practice)

RUF MMA brings RUF48



WHEN: Saturday, August 06, from 7 p.m.– 10 p.m.

WHERE: Celebrity Theatre [440 N 32nd Street, Phoenix]

COST: Tickets start at $45.90

GAME ON EXPO 2022

According to the official website of the expo, this “is a multimedia gaming and anime event that celebrates gaming, anime, music, and more.”



WHEN: August 5-7

COST: Tickets start at $15 [kids 2 years and younger are free].

WHERE: Phoenix Convention Center [South Building/33 S 3rd Street]



UBU EXPO PHOENIX!

The 10th annual event is a sports & lifestyle expo that features more than 200 exhibitors, live athletic events & tournaments, and more.



WHEN: Saturday, August 6, from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

COST: Adults $25 and children are $10 [kids 5 years and younger are free].

LOCATION: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Road]

‘RICE-A-RONI TROLLEY TOUR’

Guest can sample some of the brand’s “latest offerings,” including the new Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat flavors as well as a new Heat & Eat from Pasta Roni. According to a brand representative, they’ll be handing out coupons at the pop-events too.



COST: FREE

Location stops:

Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: AZ Boardwalk [9500 East Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256]

Sunday, August 7, from 9a.m. to 5 p.m., Arizona Mills [5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282]

'IMMERSIVE MONET AND THE IMPRESSIONISTS'

The massive art installation is brought to life by 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1.2 million frames of video. The exhibit opens on July 29, 2022, at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix. Some of the artist featured in the program, include: Claude Monet, Auguste Renoir, Edgar Degas, Mary Cassatt, J.M.W. Turner, and Toulouse-Lautrec.



COST: Tickets are on sale and start at $29 per person.

WHERE: 4301 N. Scottsdale Road

EXHIBIT DATES: July 29 through September 18, 2022

ROLLER SKATE 48

Skate at The Barn – QC is hosting adult night this Saturday, August 6, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.



COST: Admission $10 and skate rental is $2.

LOCATION: The Barney Family Sports Complex [22050 E Queen Creek Road]

FIRST FRIDAY IN PHOENIX

This popular event in Downtown Phoenix happens on the first Friday of every month, known for its self-guided art walks, local shopping, live music and quite frankly — Roosevelt Row restaurants & bars get lively.

Location: Downtown Phoenix; click here to view a map & directory of the area.

On this Friday, there’s also free admission to many museums in the area. Here’s a list of those museums:

Heard Museum



Free admission from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 2301 N Central Avenue

Japanese Friendship Garden



Free admission from 5 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. with the last admission at 7 p.m.

Location: 1125 N. 3rd Avenue



Children’s Museum of Phoenix

On the first Friday of each month, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix offers free admission from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Due to limited space, free admission is on a first-come, first-serve basis, and tickets can only be acquired in-person, at the museum.



When: Friday, June 3, from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Location: 215 N. 7th Street



Phoenix Art Museum

On the first Friday of every month, this museum also offers free admission from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; exhibitions may require an extra cost.

