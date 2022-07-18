SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It looks like a commercial walk-in freezer but this hidden gem is a one-of-a-kind movie-watching experience in Scottsdale.

The private screening room was secretly built for Dan Harkins when Harkins Camelview at Scottsdale Fashion Square was renovated.

Mr. Harkins invited ABC15 inside "The Freezer" to take a look around.

“When we built this one, it was a dedication to the old theater. Our CEO, Mike Bowers built this freezer. He snuck it into the construction.”

Harkins, who owns the largest privately owned movie theater chain, says that’s why it looked like a surprise.

“As you saw, it looks like a freezer and during construction, the crews had it covered with movie posters and lobby standees. So I didn't think anything of it.”

When Harkins found out what it really was, he says, “it just felt wonderful.”

The Freezer is the only one of its kind with room for up to 24 guests ready to watch any movie or even live television in a VIP setting.

The luxurious amenities, complete with ultimate reclining loungers, cozy blankets, and pillows, premium catering, and service, as well as a private en suite restroom.

The Freezer is available for three-hour rentals and reservations are required.

The cost is $1,100 and that includes popcorn, non-alcoholic drinks, your own personal attendant, and whatever you'd like to watch. Alcoholic beverages along with additional hot and snack food items are available for an added cost.

For pricing, to schedule a tour or book your private screening, please contact freezer@harkins.com or call 480-285-1347.