Here’s what you need to know about the 'Great Pinecone Drop' in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the 'Great Pinecone Drop' in northern Arizona is back!

According to event officials, the pinecone will drop on December 31st at noon, 10 p.m., and midnight outside the Weatherford Hotel.

“The noon activity is great for younger kids and there will be an event leading up to it in Heritage Square put on by the Downtown Business Alliance,” said Kim Ward, Weatherford Hotel's sales manager, in a press release.

The New Year’s Eve Great Pinecone Drop started back in 1999 to ring in the 2000s. The ‘pinecone’ that’s dropped is said to be 70 pounds and measures six feet in height!

“So much has happened since our last Great Pinecone Drop with crowds in 2019, and perhaps now more than ever, America is ready to start fresh with a New Year filled with possibilities,” said Pamela ‘Sam’ Green, co-owner of the Weatherford Hotel. “We are so honored to set the stage for a renewed wave of gratitude and goodwill toward each other and optimism for what lies ahead!”

