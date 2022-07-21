PHOENIX, AZ — Get the family ready, the Arizona Diamondbacks will host their ‘kids free weekend’ from July 22-24 at Chase Field!

Fans can receive two free kids tickets (15 & younger) with the purchase of one adult ticket to any game in the series vs. the Washington Nationals.

Key information for this baseball-filled weekend.

FRIDAY, JULY 22: GAME STARTS AT 6:40 P.M.

SATURDAY, JULY 23: GAME STARTS AT 5:10 P.M.

The D-Backs are hosting “Star Wars Night.” The first 10,000 fans will receive a Mandalorian-themed “this is the way” Star Wars tee.

SUNDAY, JULY 24: GAME STARTS AT 1:10 P.M.

To celebrate “Baxter’s Birthday” -the team’s mascot- the first 5,000 kids in attendance will receive a Baxter the Bobcat STEM Storybook inspired by Honeywell.

You can purchase tickets here.

Location: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St.]

Missing #Dbacks baseball? This might help.



When the team returns home, kids get in free for the weekend: https://t.co/GYT3Ta8OCy pic.twitter.com/kjmUN611Jr — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 12, 2017

