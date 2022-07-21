Watch Now
Here’s what you need to know about the Diamondbacks ‘kids free weekend’

D-Backs ‘kids free weekend’
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 14:01:50-04

PHOENIX, AZ  — Get the family ready, the Arizona Diamondbacks will host their ‘kids free weekend’ from July 22-24 at Chase Field!

Fans can receive two free kids tickets (15 & younger) with the purchase of one adult ticket to any game in the series vs. the Washington Nationals.

Key information for this baseball-filled weekend.

  • FRIDAY, JULY 22: GAME STARTS AT 6:40 P.M.
  • SATURDAY, JULY 23: GAME STARTS AT 5:10 P.M.

The D-Backs are hosting “Star Wars Night.” The first 10,000 fans will receive a Mandalorian-themed “this is the way” Star Wars tee.

  • SUNDAY, JULY 24: GAME STARTS AT 1:10 P.M.

To celebrate “Baxter’s Birthday” -the team’s mascot- the first 5,000 kids in attendance will receive a Baxter the Bobcat STEM Storybook inspired by Honeywell.

IF YOU GO

  • You can purchase tickets here.
  • Location: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St.]

