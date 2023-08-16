Grab breakfast at a diner on an airport runway in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — When looking for breakfast spots in the Valley, sometimes you have to wing it.

Tucked away in Chandler, you'll find a hidden breakfast diner where you can watch planes taxing and taking off all while enjoying a delicious meal.

Located directly on the runway at the Chandler Municipal Airport, the Hangar Cafe has been serving up tasty breakfast diner plates since 1998.

"We keep it simple. I mean our menu is simple. It's basic but we do it right," said Fadi Aswad, owner of Hangar Cafe. "So we're located on the runway. You can come with your kids, sit out here and watch the planes take off over there. The kids, they bring their own toys and make the table as an airport. I mean, they enjoy it."

The Hangar Cafe is known for its traditional breakfast plates like biscuits and gravy, omelets, burritos, hash browns, pancakes, and more.

The eatery opened 25 years ago to mostly airplane pilots and local farmers, and over time has grown to become quite the spot for the most important meal of the day.

You can find the Hangar Cafe at 1725 East Ryan Road, Chandler.

