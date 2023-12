Fun weekend events in the Valley (12/15-17): The Nutcracker, Fiesta Bowl Parade, and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend has arrived and there are so many fun events happening around the Valley! Check out what's going on December 15-17.

Friday, December 15

Ballet Arizona presents: The Nutcracker: Ballet Arizona is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor.

Celebrate the joy and wonder of the season with Ib Andersen’s The Nutcracker as Tchaikovsky’s cherished score is masterfully performed by The Phoenix Symphony.

When: Now - December 24

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $55

Xtreme Xperience - Exotic Car Driving Experiences

When: December 15-17

Where: Podium Club at Attesa, Casa Grande

Cost: Ride-alongs start at $79

Arizona National Horse Show

When: Dec. 15-17

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale

Cost: Click here for more information

San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $65

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $34

Saturday, December 16

2023 Fiesta Bowl Parade

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Central Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Rodriguez vs. Edwards

When: 6 P.M.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $21

Mariachi Sol de México

When: 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Where: Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts

Cost: Tickets start at $44

Christmas Greetings Special at ASU Kerr Cultural Center

When: 3 p.m. & 6. p.m.

Where: ASU Kerr, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $28

ASU Kerr

Buffalo Sabres vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $65

Sunday, December 17

2023 PGA National Club Championship

When: Dec. 17-19

Where: The Westin Kierland Golf Club, Scottsdale

Cost: Click herefor information

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 2:05 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $200

Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25