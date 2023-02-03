From festivals to family events, here are the biggest events in the Valley this February

PHOENIX — Let's blitz into the month with some fun, here are five big events that are coming to the Valley this February!

JURASSIC QUEST

Travel back in time at this roaring event coming to Mesa. Jurassic Quest will bring life-sized dinosaurs and fun interactive activities for the kids!

When: February 24- 26

Where: Bell Bank Park, Fieldhouse C [1 Legacy Dr] in Mesa

ARIZONA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

Hear ye, hear ye! The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back for its 35th season!

When: February 4 - April 2

Where: 12601 E US Highway 60 in Gold Canyon

SCOTTSDALE ARABIAN HORSE SHOW

Trot on over to Westworld for the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show for its 68 th year!

year! “There’s over two thousand horses that compete at this show. This show is the largest horse show in the world; we represent about 45 states, 28 countries, and we have over 300,000 spectators that come to this show,” said Paul Glans, Arabian Horse Association, to ABC15 Arizona.

When: February 16-26

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd]

THE ARIZONA FINE ART EXPO

“Patrons get to come through, talk to the artists, enjoy their time with seeing their work and how they do it because I mean all these artists are world-class,” said Judy Long, manager of the Arizona Fine Art Expo, to ABC15.

When: From now until March 26

Where: 26540 North Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale

INNINGS FESTIVAL

Tempe Beach Park will transform for the Innings Festival on the 25th and 26th, featuring baseball-related activities but also live music from bands and artists like Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer and more.

When: February 25 and 26

Where: 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe

CAN’T FORGET THIS

We have the big game and Waste Management Phoenix Open, here’s a list of related links to check out and be in the know of these major sporting events coming to the Valley!