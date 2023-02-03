From festivals to family events, here are the biggest events in the Valley this February

PHOENIX — Let's blitz into the month with some fun, here are five big events that are coming to the Valley this February!
- Travel back in time at this roaring event coming to Mesa. Jurassic Quest will bring life-sized dinosaurs and fun interactive activities for the kids!
- When: February 24- 26
- Where: Bell Bank Park, Fieldhouse C [1 Legacy Dr] in Mesa
- Hear ye, hear ye! The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back for its 35th season!
- When: February 4 - April 2
- Where: 12601 E US Highway 60 in Gold Canyon
- Trot on over to Westworld for the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show for its 68th year!
- “There’s over two thousand horses that compete at this show. This show is the largest horse show in the world; we represent about 45 states, 28 countries, and we have over 300,000 spectators that come to this show,” said Paul Glans, Arabian Horse Association, to ABC15 Arizona.
- When: February 16-26
- Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd]
- “Patrons get to come through, talk to the artists, enjoy their time with seeing their work and how they do it because I mean all these artists are world-class,” said Judy Long, manager of the Arizona Fine Art Expo, to ABC15.
- When: From now until March 26
- Where: 26540 North Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale
- Tempe Beach Park will transform for the Innings Festival on the 25th and 26th, featuring baseball-related activities but also live music from bands and artists like Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer and more.
- When: February 25 and 26
- Where: 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe
CAN’T FORGET THIS
We have the big game and Waste Management Phoenix Open, here’s a list of related links to check out and be in the know of these major sporting events coming to the Valley!