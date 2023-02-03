Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

From festivals to family events, here are the biggest events in the Valley this February

Other than the Super Bowl and WMPO, there’s lots to do!
The biggest events in the Phoenix Metro area this February
The Arizona Fine Art Expo<br/>Jurassic Quest<br/>Arabian Horse Association<br/>Innings Festival<br/>AZ.RenFest<br/><br/>
The biggest events in the Phoenix Metro area this February
Posted at 7:20 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 21:20:07-05

PHOENIX — Let's blitz into the month with some fun, here are five big events that are coming to the Valley this February!

JURASSIC QUEST

  • Travel back in time at this roaring event coming to Mesa. Jurassic Quest will bring life-sized dinosaurs and fun interactive activities for the kids!
  • When: February 24- 26
  • Where: Bell Bank Park, Fieldhouse C [1 Legacy Dr] in Mesa

ARIZONA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

  • Hear ye, hear ye! The Arizona Renaissance Festival is back for its 35th season!
  • When: February 4 - April 2
  • Where: 12601 E US Highway 60 in Gold Canyon

SCOTTSDALE ARABIAN HORSE SHOW

  • Trot on over to Westworld for the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show for its 68th year!
  • “There’s over two thousand horses that compete at this show. This show is the largest horse show in the world; we represent about 45 states, 28 countries, and we have over 300,000 spectators that come to this show,” said Paul Glans, Arabian Horse Association, to ABC15 Arizona. 
  • When: February 16-26
  • Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N Pima Rd]

THE ARIZONA FINE ART EXPO 

  • “Patrons get to come through, talk to the artists, enjoy their time with seeing their work and how they do it because I mean all these artists are world-class,” said Judy Long, manager of the Arizona Fine Art Expo, to ABC15.
  • When: From now until March 26
  • Where: 26540 North Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale

INNINGS FESTIVAL

  • Tempe Beach Park will transform for the Innings Festival on the 25th and 26th, featuring baseball-related activities but also live music from bands and artists like Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer and more.
  • When: February 25 and 26
  • Where: 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe

CAN’T FORGET THIS

We have the big game and Waste Management Phoenix Open, here’s a list of related links to check out and be in the know of these major sporting events coming to the Valley!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!