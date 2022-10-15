Forecasted rain forces changes to Valley weekend events

Forecasted rain across part of the Valley this weekend has event organizers making changes to some scheduled events.

The weekend forecast was just too spooky for organizers to hold Queen Creek's Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday — What the town calls the biggest event of the year. Refunds are now being offered.

RELATED: Fun events happening October 14-16 in the Valley

Phoenix Fashion week is also postponed to next Thursday and Friday. The executive director says the forecast doesn’t look too good for their outdoor runway.

The Arizona State Fair said they’re keeping track of the weather. We’re told the carnival doesn’t close unless winds reach 35mph or lightning and thunder is within a 5-mile radius of the fairgrounds.

And the Ironman in Tempe may not be the race 1,700 participants trained for.

The race is slated to be a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile bike and a 13.1 mile run. Event organizers and the City of Tempe are watching the forecast closely as the swim portion of the race may not be safe to proceed.

“It's a bummer,” said Judy Stower, regional director for Ironman.

If there's just 2/10s of an inch of rain collected in Tempe town lake before the race on Sunday, there's likely not going to be enough time for city officials to test the water quality to ensure it's safe for all those competing.

“We still have 30 qualifying spots for the 70.3 world championships next year in Finland," said Stower.

Some of those competing came from thousands of miles away like Felipe Mejia who flew into the Valley from Colombia to use the Ironman Arizona to qualify for the world championship in Finland.

“I came here to do three sports, not to do only two," said Mejia.

What is perhaps welcome news for travelers, ADOT is rescheduling their weekend pavement sealing work along I-10 between Loop 202 and Riggs Road. ADOT says the expected rain is putting that project on hold.

