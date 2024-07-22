Fazoli’s opens Glendale location, several storefronts in the works for Arizona

GLENDALE, AZ — Fazoli's has officially opened a West Valley location! The fast-casual Italian company opened its third Valley location near 59th and Peoria avenues.

The image above features the Fazoli’s Mesa location.

Fazoli’s made its return to the Valley with its first location inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (only available to ticketed passengers) and then opened a location at Mesa Riverview late last year.

The Glendale location celebrated its grand opening on June 25.

Video in the player above highlights ABC15's previous coverage of the restaurant's opening in the East Valley.

“We are thrilled to bring the beloved Fazoli’s brand to different areas of the valley and each community’s response has been nothing short of overwhelming,” said Nava Singam, owner and CEO of Kind Hospitality, in a news release sent to ABC15. “We are grateful for our diners’ enthusiastic support and look forward to continuing Fazoli’s expansion.”

Are there plans for expansion in the Valley for Fazoli’s?

“The Phoenix Sky Harbor, Mesa Riverview, and Glendale locations are just the start of what Singam intends for the growth of Fazoli’s throughout the valley — and beyond,” read the news release.

In a previous interview with ABC15, Singam shared that there will be at least nine locations in the following years.

“We have several locations in the works. We will be opening up to nine locations within the next couple of years here and so we're working on that right now. But that secret will be shared when we're ready,” Singam confirmed to ABC15.

Craving its Italian food? Here’s where to go for now:

GLENDALE



Hours of operation: Sunday- Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Address: 5825 W Peoria Ave

MESA



Hours of operation: Monday – Sunday from 10:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Address: 953 North Dobson Road

PHOENIX SKY HARBOR INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

