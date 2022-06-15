Family events, immersive exhibits, and things to do in the Valley this weekend | June 17-20

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here is a list of fun events for the family to cool off, concerts, and immersive exhibits across the Valley!

Summer of a Billion Bubbles

WHEN: Saturdays & Sundays in June & July from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

WHERE: The fountain park at the Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.]

COST: Free

Foam Frenzy at Arizona Boardwalk

WHEN: June 18 & 19 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

WHERE: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard [9500 East Vía de Ventura, Suite E-100]

COST: Free

SPLASH BASH

WHAT TO EXPECT: Interactive water games, A Bubble Foam Pit, Fire Truck Hoses, Live Music and more.

WHEN: Saturday, June 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. LOCATION: Surprise Towne Center [13722 W Bell Rd]

COST: Free

Foam Play at the Children’s Museum

WHEN: Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. [foam runs intermittently every 15 minutes]

COST: Foam play is free with paid museum admission of $16 per person.

WHERE: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [215 N. 7th Street.]

Artopia

WHAT TO EXPECT: The exhibition is described as an "innovative and collaborative art exhibition that lives at the intersection of art, technology and immersive spaces."

LOCATION: 313 W Apache St. in Phoenix

HOURS: Thursday & Friday 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 1 p.m.-10 p.m.

COST: Ticket prices start at $29.

ARIZONA TOY CON

WHEN: Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

WHERE: Glendale Civic Center [5750 W Glenn Dr.]

COST: According to the website, “the admission is $10, with early bird available at 9 a.m. for $20, kids 10 and under free (limit two per general admission, 1 per Early Bird).”

Brit Floyd - World Tour 2022

WHEN: Friday, June 17, at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix [400 W Washington St.]

COST: Tickets as low as $38.50

Bronco and Ramon Ayala

WHEN: Saturday, June 18, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix [400 W Washington St.]

COST: Tickets as low as $49

UN VERANO CON TI: CLUB 90'S



This Bad Bunny event is 21+.

WHEN: June 17. The event starts at 9 p.m. and doors open at 8:30 p.m.COST: Tickets are from $15 - $50.

LOCATION: The Van Buren Phoenix [401 w Van Buren St.]

Sensual Bachata & Brazilian Zouk Festival

WHEN: June 16 to 20.

WHERE: Sheraton Phoenix Crescent Hotel [2620 W Dunlap Ave.]

COST: Prices vary- there are full passes starting at $99 and day passes starting at $40.

AZ Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins



Friday, June 17, at 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, June 18, at 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, June 19, at 1:10 PM [Giveaway: Hawaiian Shirt]

The @DbacksGiveBack Foundation is teaming up with @AZMilkProducers to feed our hungry neighbors. Bring 3 boxes of cereal or make a $10 donation towards milk purchases on Friday for a chance to win autographed items, tickets, and BP passes! More info: https://t.co/K6jQ4YHql6 pic.twitter.com/XHZC9X0d1C — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 13, 2022

Desert Rider, A special-engagement exhibition

WHEN: The exhibit is available until 9/18/2022

WHERE: Steele Gallery at the Phoenix Art Museum [1625 North Central Avenue]

Immersive Klimt Revolution

WHEN: Open daily till June 19

WHERE: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road].

COST: Ticket prices start at $34.99; tickets for children between the age of 6 to 16 years of age cost $29.99.

Chihuly in the Desert

The iconic and colorful glass sculptures from well-known artist Dale Chihuly are on display at two venues in the Valley.

WHEN: The exhibits are available until June 19!

LOCATIONS: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway] and Frank Lloyd Taliesin West [12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd].

TICKETS: The Chihuly exhibition is included with Garden membership or admission. Reservations will be required.

“Star Party” at the Grand Canyon



COST : Free, open to the public, but there is a park entrance fee.

Free, open to the public, but there is a park entrance fee. KEEP THIS IN MIND: There are evening programs at the South Rim, doors open at 7:40 p.m. and presentations start at 8 p.m.

Mars Perseverance on June 18: Guests can “discover the connections between Mars and the Navajo Nation from someone intimate with both lands.”

Unfold the Universe with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope on June 19.

TIME: The event begins at sunset, but the National Park Service says that the best viewing is after 9 p.m.

WHERE: Grand Canyon