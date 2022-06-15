Watch
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Family events, immersive exhibits, and things to do in the Valley this weekend | June 17-20

Things to do in the Valley | June 17-20
Arizona Boardwalk<br/><br/>Jennifer Stewart<br/><br/>Grand Canyon NPS<br/><br/>Superfrüit & Fever<br/><br/>
Things to do in the Valley | June 17-20
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 18:05:02-04

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here is a list of fun events for the family to cool off, concerts, and immersive exhibits across the Valley!

Summer of a Billion Bubbles
WHEN: Saturdays & Sundays in June & July from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
WHERE: The fountain park at the Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.]
COST: Free

Foam Frenzy at Arizona Boardwalk
WHEN: June 18 & 19 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
WHERE: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard [9500 East Vía de Ventura, Suite E-100]
COST: Free

SPLASH BASH
WHAT TO EXPECT: Interactive water games, A Bubble Foam Pit, Fire Truck Hoses, Live Music and more.
WHEN: Saturday, June 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. LOCATION: Surprise Towne Center [13722 W Bell Rd]
COST: Free

Foam Play at the Children’s Museum
WHEN: Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. [foam runs intermittently every 15 minutes]
COST: Foam play is free with paid museum admission of $16 per person.
WHERE: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [215 N. 7th Street.]

Artopia
WHAT TO EXPECT: The exhibition is described as an "innovative and collaborative art exhibition that lives at the intersection of art, technology and immersive spaces."
LOCATION: 313 W Apache St. in Phoenix
HOURS: Thursday & Friday 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 1 p.m.-10 p.m.
COST: Ticket prices start at $29.

ARIZONA TOY CON
WHEN: Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
WHERE: Glendale Civic Center [5750 W Glenn Dr.]
COST: According to the website, “the admission is $10, with early bird available at 9 a.m. for $20, kids 10 and under free (limit two per general admission, 1 per Early Bird).”

Brit Floyd - World Tour 2022
WHEN: Friday, June 17, at 8 p.m.
WHERE: Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix [400 W Washington St.]
COST: Tickets as low as $38.50

Bronco and Ramon Ayala
WHEN: Saturday, June 18, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix [400 W Washington St.]
COST: Tickets as low as $49

UN VERANO CON TI: CLUB 90'S

  • This Bad Bunny event is 21+.

WHEN: June 17. The event starts at 9 p.m. and doors open at 8:30 p.m.COST: Tickets are from $15 - $50.
LOCATION: The Van Buren Phoenix [401 w Van Buren St.]

Sensual Bachata & Brazilian Zouk Festival 
WHEN: June 16 to 20.
WHERE: Sheraton Phoenix Crescent Hotel [2620 W Dunlap Ave.]
COST: Prices vary- there are full passes starting at $99 and day passes starting at $40.

AZ Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins

  • Friday, June 17, at 6:40 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 18, at 7:10 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 19, at 1:10 PM [Giveaway: Hawaiian Shirt]

Desert Rider, A special-engagement exhibition
WHEN: The exhibit is available until 9/18/2022
WHERE: Steele Gallery at the Phoenix Art Museum [1625 North Central Avenue]

Immersive Klimt Revolution 
WHEN: Open daily till June 19
WHERE: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road].
COST: Ticket prices start at $34.99; tickets for children between the age of 6 to 16 years of age cost $29.99.

Chihuly in the Desert
The iconic and colorful glass sculptures from well-known artist Dale Chihuly are on display at two venues in the Valley.
WHEN: The exhibits are available until June 19!
LOCATIONS: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway] and Frank Lloyd Taliesin West [12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd].
TICKETS: The Chihuly exhibition is included with Garden membership or admission. Reservations will be required.

“Star Party” at the Grand Canyon

  • COST: Free, open to the public, but there is a park entrance fee.
  • KEEP THIS IN MIND: There are evening programs at the South Rim, doors open at 7:40 p.m. and presentations start at 8 p.m.
  • Mars Perseverance on June 18: Guests can “discover the connections between Mars and the Navajo Nation from someone intimate with both lands.”
  • Unfold the Universe with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope on June 19.

TIME: The event begins at sunset, but the National Park Service says that the best viewing is after 9 p.m.
WHERE: Grand Canyon

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Welcome Javier Soto to ABC15!