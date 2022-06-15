Family events, immersive exhibits, and things to do in the Valley this weekend | June 17-20

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here is a list of fun events for the family to cool off, concerts, and immersive exhibits across the Valley!
Summer of a Billion Bubbles
WHEN: Saturdays & Sundays in June & July from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
WHERE: The fountain park at the Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.]
COST: Free
Foam Frenzy at Arizona Boardwalk
WHEN: June 18 & 19 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
WHERE: Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard [9500 East Vía de Ventura, Suite E-100]
COST: Free
SPLASH BASH
WHAT TO EXPECT: Interactive water games, A Bubble Foam Pit, Fire Truck Hoses, Live Music and more.
WHEN: Saturday, June 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. LOCATION: Surprise Towne Center [13722 W Bell Rd]
COST: Free
Foam Play at the Children’s Museum
WHEN: Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. [foam runs intermittently every 15 minutes]
COST: Foam play is free with paid museum admission of $16 per person.
WHERE: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [215 N. 7th Street.]
Artopia
WHAT TO EXPECT: The exhibition is described as an "innovative and collaborative art exhibition that lives at the intersection of art, technology and immersive spaces."
LOCATION: 313 W Apache St. in Phoenix
HOURS: Thursday & Friday 4 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 1 p.m.-10 p.m.
COST: Ticket prices start at $29.
ARIZONA TOY CON
WHEN: Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
WHERE: Glendale Civic Center [5750 W Glenn Dr.]
COST: According to the website, “the admission is $10, with early bird available at 9 a.m. for $20, kids 10 and under free (limit two per general admission, 1 per Early Bird).”
Brit Floyd - World Tour 2022
WHEN: Friday, June 17, at 8 p.m.
WHERE: Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix [400 W Washington St.]
COST: Tickets as low as $38.50
Bronco and Ramon Ayala
WHEN: Saturday, June 18, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix [400 W Washington St.]
COST: Tickets as low as $49
- This Bad Bunny event is 21+.
WHEN: June 17. The event starts at 9 p.m. and doors open at 8:30 p.m.COST: Tickets are from $15 - $50.
LOCATION: The Van Buren Phoenix [401 w Van Buren St.]
Sensual Bachata & Brazilian Zouk Festival
WHEN: June 16 to 20.
WHERE: Sheraton Phoenix Crescent Hotel [2620 W Dunlap Ave.]
COST: Prices vary- there are full passes starting at $99 and day passes starting at $40.
AZ Diamondbacks vs. Minnesota Twins
- Friday, June 17, at 6:40 p.m.
- Saturday, June 18, at 7:10 p.m.
- Sunday, June 19, at 1:10 PM [Giveaway: Hawaiian Shirt]
The @DbacksGiveBack Foundation is teaming up with @AZMilkProducers to feed our hungry neighbors. Bring 3 boxes of cereal or make a $10 donation towards milk purchases on Friday for a chance to win autographed items, tickets, and BP passes! More info: https://t.co/K6jQ4YHql6 pic.twitter.com/XHZC9X0d1C— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 13, 2022
Desert Rider, A special-engagement exhibition
WHEN: The exhibit is available until 9/18/2022
WHERE: Steele Gallery at the Phoenix Art Museum [1625 North Central Avenue]
Immersive Klimt Revolution
WHEN: Open daily till June 19
WHERE: Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix [4301 N. Scottsdale Road].
COST: Ticket prices start at $34.99; tickets for children between the age of 6 to 16 years of age cost $29.99.
Chihuly in the Desert
The iconic and colorful glass sculptures from well-known artist Dale Chihuly are on display at two venues in the Valley.
WHEN: The exhibits are available until June 19!
LOCATIONS: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N. Galvin Parkway] and Frank Lloyd Taliesin West [12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd].
TICKETS: The Chihuly exhibition is included with Garden membership or admission. Reservations will be required.
“Star Party” at the Grand Canyon
- COST: Free, open to the public, but there is a park entrance fee.
- KEEP THIS IN MIND: There are evening programs at the South Rim, doors open at 7:40 p.m. and presentations start at 8 p.m.
- Mars Perseverance on June 18: Guests can “discover the connections between Mars and the Navajo Nation from someone intimate with both lands.”
- Unfold the Universe with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope on June 19.
TIME: The event begins at sunset, but the National Park Service says that the best viewing is after 9 p.m.
WHERE: Grand Canyon
Countless stories are spread across the night sky, written in the twinkling light of distant stars. The 2022 Grand Canyon Star Party takes place June 18 through 25. Join us in exploring these timeless tales in nightly constellation talks > https://t.co/0kOejVLHdY (2351) pic.twitter.com/ACgTbKzUrO— Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) June 8, 2022